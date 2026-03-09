Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 9, 2026) - C3 Metals Inc. (TSXV: CCCM) (OTCQB: CUAUF) ("C3 Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce geochronology (age date) results at its 100%-owned Khaleesi copper project ("Khaleesi" or "the Project") in southern Peru. The geochronological age of porphyry-style copper deposits is critically important for both mineral exploration and scientific understanding. The "correct" age for mineralization of this type facilitates the understanding of the occurrence and enhances the significance of the discovery when ranked against other projects in the region.

Copper-molybdenum-gold skarn and porphyry-style mineralization was discovered by C3 Metals during regional exploration mapping and sampling. As part of the exploration process, the Company recently undertook a geochronological (age dating) program to better understand the relationships between the intrusive phases, skarn alteration and copper + molybdenum mineralization.

Khaleesi Geochronology Highlights

Khaleesi is located along the major copper producing Andahuaylas-Yauri Skarn and Porphyry belt where the known porphyry and skarn mineralization lies within a broad range of 39.5 ± 1.1 to 28.7 ± 0.8 Ma ("age in millions of years") (Perelló et al., 2003).

Khaleesi has no absolute geochronological constraints, but with this new data, the molybdenite mineralization age is inferred to be ~35.8 Ma and therefore younger than the gabbroic-diorite intrusives encountered in early drill testing.

Molybdenite age dating results indicate one of the Khaleesi hydrothermal events is within the same time frame as nearby porphyry and skarn deposits, such as the large Las Bambas and Antapaccay (Coroccohuaya) deposits.

The geochronology data suggests there is a multi-phase (or long-lived hydrothermal system) at Khaleesi, and therefore a younger event that could be causing some of the copper + molybdenum mineralization.

Dan Symons, President and CEO, stated, "It might be seen as unusual to be excited to be announcing the age of a mineral system. However, there is considerable evidence that the best porphyry and skarn systems along the Andahuaylas-Yauri belt in Peru are typically between 40 and 30 million years old. Even before we drilled a hole at Khaleesi, several major mining companies were particularly keen to understand the age of our mineralization. The results of this dating program indicate the molybdenum mineralization is approximately 35.8 million years - the same age range as both the nearby Las Bambas and Antapaccay deposits operated by MMG and Glencore, respectively. Importantly, the multiphase diorite intrusives encountered in early-stage drilling dated approximately 40.1 million years old. This means the diorite intrusives are not stoping out mineralization but instead are acting as important conduits to allow mineralization to travel up the intrusive contacts to near surface. This is the exact result we were hoping for."

A total of five samples were collected for zircon U-Pb, garnet U-Pb and molybdenite Re-Mo age dating. Two samples were collected from gabbroic-diorite intrusives of the Andahuaylas-Yauri batholith outcropping at Khaleesi, one sample from the garnet skarn and two samples of molybdenite mineralization from quartz + molybdenite + chalcopyrite veinlets in gabbroic-diorite and magnetite skarn. The geochronological work reports the gabbroic-diorite (batholith) having U-Pb ages of 40.12 ± 0.23 Ma and 39.33 ± 0.31 Ma. The garnet (skarn) sample returned a U-Pb age of 40.5 ± 1.8 Ma, a similar age to the gabbroic-diorite. Two Re-Os age dates from molybdenite within veinlets cross-cutting the gabbroic-diorite and the magnetite skarn, reported ages of 35.67 ± 0.20 Ma and 35.92 ± 0.21 Ma.

Of particular importance are the ages reported from molybdenite in quartz veinlets, which reported ages aligned with those from nearby large copper mines and deposits (Figure 1), such as MMG's Las Bambas mine, located approximately 35km west of Khaleesi, and Glencore's Antapaccay mine (Coroccohuayco). The older ages reported for garnet and diorite fall within the lower/older ages of the known mineralization of the Andahuaylas-Yauri belt (Figure 1). The prograde garnet and retrograde magnetite skarn mineralization at Khaleesi is thus likely an older event, related to the gabbroic diorite, which was then overprinted on by a younger copper-gold mineralizing event that brought in quartz + copper sulfide + molybdenite veinlets.





Figure 1. Ages of the Andahuaylas-Yauri Belt deposits with new Khaleesi age dates shown at bottom for comparison. Figure modified from compilation in Garay-Maureira (2020). References for age dates listed are as follows: 1 - Noble et al. (1984); 2 - Perelló et al. (2003); 3 - Chelle-Michou et al. (2015); 4 - Cernuschi (2015); 5 - Wise et al. (2017). Ages all in million years (Ma).



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2661/286543_b451b36f948d08d1_001full.jpg

Samples were selected from Khaleesi surface outcrops and drill holes and sent to universities for age dating. The zircon and garnet U-Pb age dating was done at the FiLTER lab at the University of British Columbia Okanagan, in Kelowna, Canada. The molybdenite Re-Os age dating was done at the University of Alberta, in Edmonton, Canada.

Drilling Continues

The Company has completed 12 drill holes for 6,300m with copper reported or observed in all 12 holes over a 1,000m by 500m footprint (see press releases dated December 15, 2025, January 21, 2026 and February 26, 2026). An additional 15,000m drill program in 25 to 30 holes is expected to be completed by the end of 2026. Currently, six holes are pending assays with two additional holes in progress.

ABOUT C3 METALS INC.

C3 Metals Inc. is a mineral exploration company focused on creating substantive value for its shareholders through the discovery and development of large copper and gold deposits. The Company holds approximately 31,000 hectares located in the prolific high-grade Andahuaylas-Yauri Porphyry-Skarn belt of Southern Peru, which contain the Company's Jasperoide and Khaleesi projects. Mineralization at Jasperoide and Khaleesi is hosted in a similar geological setting to the nearby major mining operations at Las Bambas (MMG), Constancia (Hudbay) and Antapaccay (Glencore). At Jasperoide, the Company has identified 13 skarn prospects a 28km belt. The Company has published a maiden resource estimate on the first of these skarn targets, which contained Measured & Indicated Resources of 52Mt at 0.5% copper and 0.2 g/t gold1. The Company is also actively exploring in Jamaica where it has identified 16 porphyry, 40 epithermal and multiple volcanic redbed copper prospects over a 30km strike extent. The Company holds a 100% interest in 17,855 hectares of exploration licenses, of which Freeport-McMoRan Exploration Corporation, a wholly-owned affiliate of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE: FCX), has the option on 13,020 hectares to earn up to a 75% interest by funding up to US$75 million of exploration and project related expenditures. The Company also holds a 50% interest in 9,870 hectares in a joint venture with Geophsyx Jamaica Ltd, the largest mineral tenure holder in the country. Barrick Mining Corp. announced on May 1, 2024 that it had entered into an earn-in agreement with Geophysx Jamaica Ltd. on approximately 400,000 hectares of exploration licenses, several of which surround C3 Metals' mineral concessions. Mining is currently the second largest industry in Jamaica, and historical mining dates back to the colonial eras of the 1500s (Spanish) and 1800s (British).

QP Statement

Stephen Hughes, P.Geo. is Vice President Exploration and a Director for C3 Metals and is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Hughes has reviewed the technical information in this news release and approves the written disclosure contained herein.

Technical Program

C3 Metals adheres to a strict QA/QC protocol for handling, sampling, sample transportation and analyses. Chain-of-custody protocols are designed to ensure security of samples until their delivery at the laboratory.

Samples were cut at C3 Metals' Khaleesi Project camp, Cusco Region, Perú, by Company personnel. Before entering the cutting room, the drill core samples are marked lengthwise with a yellow line, and the core saw followed these lines to cut each sample. Diamond drill core was sampled in maximum 3-metre intervals, stopping at geological boundaries, and using a rock saw. Core diameter is a mix of PQ3 and HQ3, depending on the depth of the drill hole. Samples were bagged, tagged and packaged for shipment via local freight transport service to the ALS preparation laboratory in Arequipa, Arequipa Region, Perú. Entire samples were dried and weighed, then crushed to 85% passing 10 mesh (2mm). From this, a 1.5 kg split was pulverized to 90% passing 200 mesh (75µm).

The prepared, pulp samples were sent via ALS to the ALS assay laboratory in Lima, Lima Region, Perú, for copper, gold and multi-element analysis. ALS is an accredited laboratory which is independent of the Company. Gold assays were done by fire assay fusion (Au-AA23) with AAS finish on a 30g sample. Copper was assayed by ICP-AES following a 4-acid digestion via the ME-MS61r package for a suite of 60 elements. Any copper sample over detection limit (i.e., greater than 10,000ppm or 1% Cu) was additionally assayed via ICP-AES using the package ME-OG62. High and low copper, gold and iron standards, as well as blanks and duplicates (coarse crush split and pulp), were randomly inserted into the sampling sequence for quality control. On average, 11% of the submitted samples are quality control samples. No data quality problems were indicated by the QA/QC program.

1 Based on the assumptions and parameters outlined in the NI 43-101 Technical Report titled Jasperoide Copper-Gold Project Cusco Region, Peru dated July 5, 2023.

