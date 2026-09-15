Global brands including Bosch, Castrol, Coca-Cola Al Ahlia Beverages, and Moët Hennessy take the stage in Barcelona as Kinaxis sets the direction for the next era of supply chain

Kinaxis Inc. (TSX:KXS), a global leader in AI-powered supply chain planning and orchestration, will bring together some of the world's most innovative supply chain leaders at Kinexions EMEA 2026 from October 26-28. Building on the operational orchestration vision Kinaxis introduced earlier this year, the conference offers an inside look at how leading organizations are harnessing AI innovation and agentic capabilities to help supply chain leaders make better decisions, coordinate action across the business and drive measurable outcomes.

From AI Potential to Operational Impact

As organizations continue to invest heavily in AI, many struggle to translate intelligence into action just 12% of supply chain leaders consider themselves AI leaders, despite widespread deployment of AI capabilities. Kinaxis CEO Razat Gaurav and Executive Vice President, EMEA, Fabienne Cêtre, will open the mainstage with an exploration of the market forces reshaping global supply chains and how operational orchestration is helping organizations bridge that gap by connecting people, processes, data, and AI across the enterprise. This welcome session will be livestreamed globally.

The mainstage program will offer a look at the technologies reshaping supply chain and how AI is evolving from a decision-support tool into an operational partner.

Andrew Bell, Chief Product Officer , will showcase what's ahead for Kinaxis, including the continued evolution of Maestro and a closer look at how innovations in AI-powered orchestration will help supply chain teams respond faster and align decisions across functions.

, will showcase what's ahead for Kinaxis, including the continued evolution of Maestro and a closer look at how innovations in AI-powered orchestration will help supply chain teams respond faster and align decisions across functions. Manik Sharma, Chief of Agentic Solutions, will build on this with a deeper look at how forward deployed engineering (FDE) teams are working alongside organizations to move agentic AI into real enterprise environments and accelerate measurable value.

"Supply chains are operating in an environment where the speed and complexity of decision-making have fundamentally changed," said Razat Gaurav, CEO of Kinaxis. "AI is creating an entirely new frontier for supply chain, but technology alone doesn't create business value. At Kinexions North America, we introduced our vision for operational orchestration to move from decisions to outcomes in a more connected way. Since then, we've been turning that vision into real capabilities for our customers and partners globally. In Barcelona, we'll show attendees how it's becoming a reality and what it means for the future of supply chain."

Keynote: Human Performance in an AI-Powered World

Taking the stage as the featured keynote speaker is Dr. James Hewitt, human performance scientist, author, and expert on performance under pressure. Drawing on research spanning Formula 1 to Fortune 500 organizations, Hewitt will explore why human judgment and trust matter more as AI takes on greater autonomy. That balance between human judgment and intelligent technology will carry throughout the event as Kinaxis explores what an increasingly agentic world means for the future of the supply chain industry and its leaders.

Three Days of Insight, Innovation and Community

Attendees will hear directly from global leaders at Bosch, Castrol, Coca-Cola Al Ahlia Beverages, Moët Hennessy and more about how they are navigating complex global supply chains, volatility and changing business demands. Kinexions EMEA will offer dedicated product showcases, expert-led sessions and hands-on bootcamps to move the conversation from concept to experience, giving attendees the opportunity to explore the technologies and approaches behind Kinaxis' vision for operational orchestration. The program will also offer opportunities to connect with partners and peers, along with the Women in Supply Chain Breakfast, a dedicated forum for leadership and celebrating the women helping to move the industry forward.

Kinexions EMEA 2026 takes place October 26-28 at the Grand Hyatt Barcelona.

View the agenda HERE

Registration is open HERE

About Kinaxis

Kinaxis is a leader in modern supply chain planning and orchestration, powering complex global supply chains, and supporting the people who manage them. Our powerful, AI-infused supply chain orchestration platform, Maestro, combines proprietary technologies and techniques that provide full transparency and agility across the entire supply chain from multi-year strategic planning to last-mile delivery. We are trusted by renowned global brands to provide the agility and predictability needed to navigate today's volatility and disruption. For more news and information, please visit kinaxis.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Source: Kinaxis Inc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260915788515/en/

Contacts:

Media Relations

Erin Boyle Kinaxis

eboyle@kinaxis.com

+1 519-574-4065

Investor Relations

Victoria Hyde-Dunn Kinaxis

vhyde-dunn@kinaxis.com