Genova Property Group AB has applied to have its bond delisted from STO Sustainable Bonds.



Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application and decided to delist the bond loan.



ISIN: SE0022725XXX

Trading code: GPG 450M SEK 2027



The last day of trading will be on September 16, 2026.



Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 7280

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