Genova Property Group AB: Genova appoints Krister Karlssson to Deputy CEO

Genova Property Group has appointed Krister Karlsson as Deputy CEO and a member of the Group Executive Management, with responsibility for the development of the company's two business areas, property management and development. He will assume his position in March 2027.

Krister Karlsson joins us most recently from Samhällsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden, SBB, where he has served as Deputy CEO and Head of Property Management since 2016, and since 2022 as COO. Before that, he worked as Head of Planning and Property Development at Rikshem. Previous experiences include senior roles within NCC as Regional Manager for the Baltic states, Project Manager, Sweden, and Property Developer. Krister Karlsson holds a degree in Real Estate Economics from KTH and a law degree from Uppsala University.

"I am pleased to welcome Krister Karlsson to Genova as Deputy CEO. Krister brings broad and extensive experience in leading and developing real estate businesses, with expertise in both property management and development. He will strengthen our organisation and play an important role as we continue to develop Genova, with a focus on profitable growth and long-term value creation", comments Michael Moschewitz, CEO of Genova.

"Genova has an impressive property portfolio in attractive locations and a strong track record of successful development projects. I look forward to getting to know the organisation and, together with the team, continuing to develop the business and create value for both tenants and shareholders", comments Krister Karlsson, incoming Deputy CEO.

For further information, please contact:

CEO, Michael Moschewitz, mobile +46 (0)70-713 69 39, michael.moschewitz@genova.se

About Genova

Genova Property Group AB (publ) is a dynamic property company with extensive expertise in various segments of the property market. The company aims to drive sustainable value growth through active property management, urban development, project development and property transactions in Sweden. As of 30 June 2026, Genova owned properties valued at approximately SEK 10.7 billion and the company held a substantial building rights portfolio. Genova's share has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2020.

Genova - Smålandsgatan 12 - SE-111 46 Stockholm - www.genova.se