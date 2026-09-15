Templafy Limited: Templafy brings Document Agents to Claude, ChatGPT and Microsoft Copilot through MCP

New connectors give professionals direct access to governed, business-ready document creation from their preferred AI assistants

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Templafy, the leading agentic document generation platform, today announces that it is now available as a native connector across Claude, ChatGPT and Microsoft Copilot, making its Document Agents easier to access from the AI environments professionals already use.

Templafy can now be found through Claude's Connector Directory, the ChatGPT Plugin Directory and Microsoft Marketplace, giving professionals a direct way to access Templafy's agentic document generation capabilities from their preferred AI assistant.

Templafy's Model Context Protocol (MCP) integration connects third-party AI assistants directly with Templafy Document Agents, providing a centralized document orchestration layer that makes controlling brand, quality and consistency easier for organizations. Professionals can work within the AI tool of their choice before using Templafy to turn that output into a fully formatted, editable business document using approved templates, brand assets, company content, compliance requirements, business rules and enterprise data. This reduces the need to copy, paste, reformat or rebuild AI-generated content before it can be shared or used by the business.

Oskar Konstantyner, CPO at Templafy, comments: "Professionals are increasingly using different AI tools for different parts of their work. Enterprises shouldn't have to restrict that choice simply to maintain control over the documents that ultimately get created. Templafy MCP connects those AI environments with the company context and document standards needed to turn AI-generated work into something the business can actually use. Employees can work with the AI tools they prefer, while organizations can feel confident that the business documents produced being produced are high quality, consistent and at a predictable cost."

Templafy MCP also works with Glean, Perplexity and other common AI assistants, giving organizations a common way to turn AI output into governed, business-ready documents as their AI ecosystems evolve.

Learn more and keep up to date on Templafy Model Context Protocol integrations, and add Templafy to Claude, ChatGPT or Microsoft Copilot at Templafy MCP.

Notes to editors

About Templafy

Templafy is the leading agentic document generation platform, enabling professionals to create accurate, compliant, and on-brand documents with maximum efficiency.

Our platform allows enterprises to curb AI in the moments that matter by giving AI agents the right context, guardrails, and company-approved knowledge to work from. Through our approach, AI agents apply a combination of AI generated content and rules-based automation to create high-quality and trustworthy documents at speed, without compromising organizational control or consistency, at a low and predictable token cost.

Accessible directly within tools like Microsoft Office, Google Workspace, and Salesforce, and AI Assistants including Claude, ChatGPT and Copilot, Templafy's patented technology simplifies document workflows, reduces risk, and gives teams greater confidence in the documents that matter most.

More than 4 million users worldwide rely on Templafy to accelerate business content creation with AI. Trusted by industry leaders including KPMG and BDO, Templafy saves teams over 30% of the time they would typically spend on repetitive content, such as proposals, engagement letters, and audit reports, allowing them to focus on revenue-driving work instead.

For more information, press only:

Lucy Westman, Head of Global Communications, Templafy (+44) 7776 454 946, lwe@templafy.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/28dd89d0-a825-4541-8ff7-d79446a0db53