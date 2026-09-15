

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump has continued his tirade against calls for tighter overlook on cutting-edge artificial intelligence models, terming them as 'hoax.'



In a series of social media posts Monday, he insisted that his priority is U.S. domination over China in the technology and AI-driven economic gains.



According to Trump, concerns of 'AI taking over the World, destroying Humanity, and all other things bad, is a HOAX.'



Comparing warnings about the risks posed by AI to the 'Global Warming Scam,' Trump attributed it to 'the Radical Left Dumocrats.'



'The people that say AI is going to destroy the World, and that Data Centers are bad for your neighborhood, are the same people that said, just a short time ago, that the World would be extinguished by 'Climate Change,' Trump wrote on Truth Social. 'That HOAX never worked out for them, and now they're on to the next one.'



Downplaying calls for new safety checks on AI developers, Trump claimed the U.S. government currently wields 'tremendous CRIMINAL and REGULATORY power over these companies!'



'The only control or 'guardrails' that AI needs is a STRONG AND SMART (High IQ!) PRESIDENT, and the U.S.A. has that, in spades!', he added.



'Google has recently stated that they want to build a massive Plant in Finland, all because they are finding permitting too difficult in the United States. I am not happy about this, and want them to change their thinking,' Trump wrote in another post.



Trump said that AI and data centers will be the greatest economic development engine in history 'Bigger than Oil, Gold, Diamonds, or even the Internet. It will not be stopped by brilliantly run Destructive Forces during the Term of President DONALD J. TRUMP!'



Later Monday, Trump called Jensen Huang, the CEO of chipmaker Nvidia, while he was on stage addressing a conference in Los Angeles.



Huang put the call on speaker, and Trump was heard saying, 'I also have common sense about AI. The robots will not be taking over. The AI will not be taking over the rest of the world. The whole thing is a hoax.'



The U.S. President's comments come within a week of former researcher at Anthropic - the company behind the chatbot Claude - resigning from his position while warning that 'the people building AI earnestly believe that it could kill us all by the end of the decade.'



Several recent incidents, including Jacob Coxon's resignation and announcements by OpenAI and Anthropic that their models had broken out of testing environments, have intensified the global debate over the extent to which governments should regulate the technology.



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