North American Niobium and Critical Minerals Corp.: NIOB Bardy Assays Confirm Rare Earth Mineralization

Vancouver, British Columbia, Sept. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Assays from three more drill holes at North American Niobium and Critical Minerals Corp.'s (CSE: NIOB) (FSE: KS82.F) (OTCQB: NIOMF) ("NIOB" or the "Company") Bardy property in Québec confirm previously announced visual observations . Holes BBY-2026-001, BBY-2026-002, and BBY-2026-005 have all intersected pegmatite. These assay results are in addition to those from BBY-2026-006, which intersected an 8.0-metre interval of syenitic pegmatite from 139.70 m to 147.70 m , including a 0.20-metre zone that included allanite in the core.

"The goal of our 2026 diamond drilling program at Bardy was to intersect niobium and rare earth bearing systems," said Murray Nye, NIOB's Chief Executive Officer, "and the latest results show that we are on the right track. Bardy's eight holes were all collared at targets where radon data, high resolution magnetics, and surface mapping all intersect, and we're pleased that the results continue to be validated."

Highlights from assays

Hole BBY-2026-001: 2.05 m from 133.75 m to 135.8 m averaging 0.43% total rare earth oxides (TREO); the composite came from a small syeno-granitic pegmatite intrusion and surrounding rocks. The intrusion was slightly magnetic and contained biotite.

Hole BBY-2026-002: 14.6 m from 132.4 m to 147 m averaging 0.12% TREO; the composite of high rare earth element (REE) grades was found within an intermediate intrusive rock (monzonite/mangerite) cut by small syeno-granitic pegmatitic injections.

Smaller intervals with REE = 0.1% that didn't make it as composites were found in holes BBY-2026-001, BBY-2026-002, and BBY-2026-005. Details are presented in Table 1 and shown on the cross sections of figures 1 and 2, along with the composites.

Table 1: Additional intervals TREO% results

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Length (m) TREO (%) Rock type BBY-2026-001 16 17.5 1.5 0.12 Magnetic leuconorite BBY-2026-001 104.2 104.95 0.75 0.29 Pegmatite with biotite-magnetite clusters and local radioactivity halo, trace allanite locally BBY-2026-001 104.95 105.7 0.75 0.31 BBY-2026-002 34 34.95 0.95 0.14 Magnetic pegmatite BBY-2026-002 82 83.1 1.1 0.12 Locally magnetic pegmatite BBY-2026-005 145.5 146.7 1.2 0.1 Pegmatite dyke with 10% magnetite

Note: Composite intervals were calculated with a cutoff grade of 0.1% TREO, and a maximum of 2 m of internal dilution.

Drilling and geological context

Bardy is part of NIOB's district-scale critical-minerals land package in Québec's Grenville Province.

Holes BBY-2026-001 and BBY-2026-002 are located to the East of the Bardy showing, and hole BBY-2026-005 is located to the West (Figure 3). BBY-2026-001 and BBY-2026-005 were meant to test lateral continuity of Bardy's mineralized dyke. BBY-2026-002 was testing a N110° radon anomaly trend.

All holes intersected sequences of intrusive rocks (from felsic to mafic) cutting through the gneiss. Small (< 3 m) pegmatite injections are seen in all three holes.

The presence of allanite within the REE-bearing rocks was noted locally, but magnetite is present in all contexts.

It was also noted that, even if pegmatites are the main REE-hosting rocks, other intrusives (mafic to intermediate) could also bear mineralization. This is interesting knowing the Bardy sector has a complex intrusion history that has yet to be clarified.

Hole BBY-2026-001 was collared at 619303E/ 5271335N (UTM NAD83 Zone 18) and drilled at an azimuth of 10° and a dip of -50°. It reached a depth of 150 m.

Hole BBY-2026-002 was also collared at 619303E/ 5271335N (UTM NAD83 Zone 18) and drilled at an azimuth of 190° and a dip of -50°. It reached a depth of 153 m.

Hole BBY-2026-005 was collared at 619142E/ 5271187N (UTM NAD83 Zone 18) and drilled at an azimuth of 0° and a dip of -50°. It reached a depth of 150 m.

Next Steps

Sample the remaining monzonite from 102.6m to 132.4m in hole BBY-2026-002 for REE with additional WRA (whole rock analysis) to best qualify the host rock. Follow-up on upcoming assay results on the Bardy sector for a broader interpretation.

Figure 1: Cross section showing drillholes BBY-2026-001 and -002 with associated TREO assays and composites.



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Figure 2: Cross section showing drillhole BBY-2026-005 with associated TREO assays.



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Figure 3: Map of the Bardy sector with interpreted radon anomaly trends and main dyke extension.



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Quality assurance and quality control

Samples were submitted to SGS Canada Inc. Rare earth elements were determined by sodium-peroxide-fusion ICP-MS (SGS method GE_IMS91A50).

Quality control included certified reference materials, blanks and field duplicates inserted into the sample stream (approximately 13% of submitted samples). The reported samples are NQ-size half-core, split along the core axis and sampled over intervals of approximately 0.5 to 1.0 m, with the remaining half-core retained for reference.

Core recovery through the mineralized intervals averaged approximately 95-97% and is not considered to have materially affected sample representivity.

SGS Canada Inc. is independent of the Company and operates an ISO/IEC 17025-accredited analytical facility at Val d'Or, Québec.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). Clyde McMillan, P.Geo., a consultant to the Company and a Qualified Person as defined under NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained herein.

ABOUT NORTH AMERICAN NIOBIUM AND CRITICAL MINERALS CORP.

North American Niobium and Critical Minerals Corp. is a North American mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of precious, base, and critical mineral assets. Its portfolio includes the Silver Lake property in British Columbia's Omineca Mining Division and a district-scale land package covering 29,936 hectares in Quebec's Grenville Province. The Quebec properties host rare earth element, niobium, and nickel-copper occurrences, expanding the Company's footprint into critical minerals that are strategically important for energy and defense applications.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS:

Murray Nye

Chief Executive Officer

info@northamericanniobium.com

+1 (647) 984-4204

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible", "will", "plans", "continues" and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions or results "will", "may", "could" or "should" occur or be achieved.

Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's plans to complete additional sampling and whole-rock analysis of drill hole BBY-2026-002, the receipt and interpretation of additional assay results from the Bardy sector, further geological interpretation of the Bardy mineralized system, and the potential for future exploration programs to identify additional rare earth element or other critical-mineral mineralization.

Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions management believes to be reasonable and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially, including the possibility that additional assay results may not be consistent with results reported to date, that geological interpretations may change as additional information becomes available, that mineralized intervals may not demonstrate continuity, and risks relating to mineral exploration and development, the availability of financing, laboratory and analytical delays, changes in commodity prices and the other risk factors discussed in the Company's continuous-disclosure documents filed under its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

The forward-looking statements in this news release are made as of the date hereof. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.