Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 15, 2026) - Omega Pacific Resources Ltd. (CSE: OMGA) (OTCQB: OMGPF) (FSE: Q0F) ("Omega Pacific" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of its 2026 drill program at the Williams Property ("Williams"), located in British Columbia's Toodoggone District.

Program Highlights:

Multi-phase 5,000 m drill program with an initial phase of 1-2,000 m.

Testing extensions of impressive GIC gold mineralization.

Drone LiDAR and magnetic surveys planned for GIC West and ROI targets.

Jason Leikam, CEO of Omega Pacific, stated, "Our 2026 drill program at the West GIC gold target is designed to achieve two key objectives. Firstly, to deliver results similar to our 2024 program. Secondly, to confirm the potential for West GIC to host a multimillion-ounce gold deposit," said Jason Leikam, CEO of Omega Pacific. He added, "We are entering an exciting juncture in the advancement of this project. West GIC gold mineralization is open in all directions. This initial program will seek to extend known mineralization and set up for an expanded Phase 2 drill program."

The drill program is designed to test the West GIC target and extend known gold mineralization where gold mineralization was encountered in all four holes of the Company's initial drill program in 2024 (Figure 1). Highlights of that program include WM24-01 (1.69 g/t Au over 104 m, including 6.22 g/t over 18.98 m) and WM22-02 ext. (2.16 g/t Au over 96.9 m). The program aims to test both the up-dip, down-dip and along-strike extensions of the mineralized zone at GIC West identified during earlier drill programs. Anomalous gold and pathfinder elements in soils and mapped alteration extend across approximately 5,500m from West GIC to ROI.





Figure 1. Geological plan map of the 5+ kilometer long soil anomalism at West GIC and ROI, including historical and proposed 2026 drill collar locations (inset).

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West GIC Drill Locations

The 2026 drill plan includes holes to test shallower, up-dip extensions to connect drilled gold mineralization to the Park Gossan and gold-rich surface samples (Figure 2). Along strike to the east, additional drill holes will test lateral continuity of the gold mineralization toward drill hole WM22-03, 600 m east of 2024 drilling, which intersected 4.64 g/t Au over 8 m. The 2026 drill program will also provide further information on the orientation of the critical geological units and structures controlling the distribution of gold mineralization.





Figure 2. First drill location of the 2026 program, located on the Park Gossan at West GIC, upslope from the 2024 drill pad.

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With drill pads at West GIC completed, drilling commenced on September 14, 2026. The initial phase of the drill program is anticipated to be completed by mid-October. Assay results will be released as they are received and interpreted.

Qualified Person

Robert L'Heureux (P.Geol.), Director of Omega Pacific Resources, is the "Qualified Person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and has reviewed, validated and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release. Mr. L'Heureux oversees exploration planning and execution at the Williams Property.

About Omega Pacific Resources

Omega Pacific Resources Ltd. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the discovery and development of precious metal projects in British Columbia. The Company also continues to evaluate prospective assets domestically and internationally. With a talented technical team, Omega Pacific is committed to best practices in responsible exploration with judicious use of capital. Omega Pacific is dedicated to delivering long-term value to its shareholders and stakeholders.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Jason Leikam

CEO, Director

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information under the provisions of Canadian securities laws including statements about the Company's plans. Such statements are necessarily based upon several beliefs, assumptions, and opinions of management on the date the statements are made and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and future events to differ materially from those anticipated or projected. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors should change, except as required by law.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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