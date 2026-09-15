Al Qaryan International is the global commodities trading arm of Al Qaryan Group.

With the onboarding of AQI onto Jules, MineHub further expands its Middle East presence and further establishes itself as a leading digital provider for commodities traders.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 15, 2026) - MineHub Technologies Inc. (TSXV: MHUB) (OTCQB: MHUBF) ("MineHub" or the "Company"), a leading provider of digital supply chain solutions for the commodity markets, is pleased to announce that following a commercial agreement earlier this year, Al Qaryan International (AQI), the international trading arm of Al Qaryan Group, is now live on the Jules platform. AQI, based in Dubai, operates as both a broker and a trading facilitator for scrap and processed materials across international markets, specializing in semis and refined metals, ferrous and non-ferrous metals, plastics and minerals. Al Qaryan Group, AQI's parent company, operates more than 15 recycling and production facilities in the Middle East with an annual recycling capacity of over 1.5 million tons of material.

Andrea Aranguren, CEO of MineHub, commented: "We are pleased to welcome Al Qaryan International to the Jules platform. This deployment is particularly significant on three fronts: first, it validates Jules across the full spectrum of physical trade logistics, from bulk to containers to inland road operations; second, it marks a meaningful step in our commercial penetration of the Gulf market; and third, it demonstrates the platform's ability to support sophisticated hedging workflows alongside physical trade execution. Al Qaryan International is led by a highly innovative leadership team, and we look forward to partnering on new features and services, such as AI automation deployments."

AQI deployed Jules to streamline its trade operations across three logistics modalities - bulk vessel shipments, containerized international trade, and road-based regional deliveries - and to further enhance the level of service delivered to its global client base. The scope of the deployment also covers sophisticated hedging workflows, with London Metals Exchange (LME) position management and pricing exposure tracking integrated into the trade lifecycle.

Accelerating in a Vast Market Segment

The Company's success in securing this agreement reflects the growing role of Gulf-based traders in the global recycled non-ferrous metals market. Saudi Arabia and the wider Gulf Cooperation Council have emerged as an increasingly important origination hub for scrap flows moving toward Asian smelters and refiners, driven by strong regional collection volumes and proximity to the shipping routes that feed manufacturing demand across the Indian subcontinent, Southeast Asia, and China. At the same time, the sustained volatility of copper, aluminum and other base metals on the LME has made disciplined hedging and real-time exposure management a competitive necessity rather than a back-office concern. Traders operating at this intersection of physical execution and active price-risk management need integrated digital infrastructure that can handle both. MineHub is well positioned to serve this profile by consolidating trade execution, hedging, and reporting into a single workflow.

About Al Qaryan International

Al Qaryan International is the international trading subsidiary of Al Qaryan Group, one of Saudi Arabia's leading metals recycling and trading organizations. The company manages the international sale of ferrous and non-ferrous materials, covering bulk vessel shipments, containerized trade, and road-based deliveries across the Gulf region and to overseas customers.

About MineHub

MineHub is the digital supply chain platform for the commodity markets, making raw material supply chains more efficient, resilient and sustainable. MineHub provides enterprise-grade digital solutions that connect buyers, sellers, laboratories and financiers within physical commodities supply chains in a digitally integrated workflow powered by data that is useable, shareable, verifiable and unforgeable. Users of MineHub solutions are in full control of their supply chains, enabling them to optimize their use of resources, respond better and faster to disruptions, and provide a better customer service. MineHub's product suite also includes Jules AI, a modular ERP platform purpose-built for SMB commodity traders and recycled metals operators, delivering end-to-end management of purchases, sales, logistics and invoicing. Global enterprises already use MineHub solutions as part of their logistics, compliance, trade management and financing operations.

Andrea Aranguren

CEO, MineHub Technologies Inc.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains statements that are considered "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation ("forward-looking statements") with respect to MineHub including, but not limited to, statements with respect to MineHub's future operational plans, the timing of such plans and anticipated customers. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts are generally, but not always, identied by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although MineHub believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results or realities may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such material risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to raise sufficient capital to fund its operations, applications and for general working capital purposes, changes in economic conditions or nancial markets, changes in laws or regulations that could have an impact on the Company's operations, dependence on its key management personnel and market competition. Other risk factors are identified in the Company's management discussion and analysis, available on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. There may be other risk factors not presently known that management believes are not material that could also cause actual results or future events to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. Although the Company has attempted to identify risk factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those disclosed in the forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Also, many of the factors are beyond the control of the Company. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The forward-looking information is made as of the date included herein, and the Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise such forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements are based on the reasonable beliefs, estimates and opinions of MineHub's management on the date the statements are made. However, except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors should change.

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