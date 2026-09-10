Solid commercial progress year-to-date as MineHub grows its customer base by 5.6 times and increases Annual Recurring Revenue by more than 50% year-over-year.

Growth is driven by the emergence of a new small and mid-sized business customer base, as well as growing demand for digital tools from enterprise customers globally.

Key strategic milestones, such as the onboarding of Sumitomo Metal Mining, have deepened MineHub's presence in Asian markets and further solidified MineHub as the global leader in digital solutions for the metals supply chain.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 10, 2026) - MineHub Technologies Inc. (TSXV: MHUB) (OTCQB: MHUBF) ("MineHub" or the "Company"), a leading provider of digital supply chain solutions for the commodity markets, is pleased to provide its mid-year 2026 corporate update to shareholders. Since our February 2026 annual update, MineHub has accelerated its commercial momentum across every dimension of the business-adding new enterprise customers, expanding its small and mid-sized business (SMB) customer base, launching new products, and signing landmark agreements with globally recognized names in the metals industry. The Company enters the second half of 2026 with growing revenue, a materially larger customer network, and a clear strategic roadmap.

Andrea Aranguren, CEO of MineHub, said, "2026 is proving to be a pivotal year for MineHub. We have more than quintupled our customer count compared to a year ago, added Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. as a strategic enterprise customer, completed a digital traceability deployment with a leading global miner, and signed an expansion contract with Schupan & Sons on the Jules AI platform. Our ARR has grown over 50% year-over-year and we are accelerating. The investments we have made in platform capability, product breadth, and global partnerships are translating directly into commercial results."

Commercial Progress and Network Expansion

Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) has increased more than 50% year-over-year driven by growth in our core enterprise customer base and the emergence of a new SMB customer base. The total customer base grew from five to 28 customers year-over-year-a 5.6x increase. Enterprise customers grew from five to seven, with the Sumitomo Metal Mining agreement representing the newest addition to the enterprise tier. The SMB segment, built entirely through the Jules AI platform acquired in November 2025, added 21 paying customers by August 2026.

The counterparty network also expanded meaningfully:

Active counterparties: 91 as of August 2026, up from 58 in 2025 (+28%), with an additional 51 in the process of onboarding.

Logistics partners: 81 as of August 2026, up from 75, spanning truck, container, and breakbulk operators across North America, Europe, and Asia.

Platform Volumes

MineHub's core Trade Management Platform (TMP) processed approximately 1.87 million metric tonnes of copper and aluminum in the 2025 calendar year, with a total Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) of approximately USD $15.8 billion-a 7.5% increase over the prior year. Copper volumes totalled approximately 981,900 MT and aluminum approximately 892,300 MT. The Company is on track to exceed these figures in the 2026 calendar year.

The Jules AI platform, which focuses on recycled materials and scrap metals, processed approximately 1 million MT of contracted volume across diverse commodities (including ferrous, aluminum, copper, and electronic scrap) in calendar 2025, with a contracted GMV of approximately USD $1.46 billion. As of July 30, 2026, the platform has already reached approximately 2.48 million MT of contracted volume year-to-date (with a contracted GMV of over USD $2.05 billion), tracking toward a strong full-year performance.

2026 Highlights: Key Announcements Since January

Since January 1, 2026, MineHub has published nine press releases reflecting continued commercial execution across new customers, product launches, strategic partnerships, and market expansion. Key highlights are summarized below.

New Commercial Agreements & Customer Deployments

Sumitomo Metal Mining - New Commercial Agreement (May 13, 2026): MineHub signed a commercial agreement with Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd., one of Japan's foremost integrated metals enterprises. Under the agreement, Sumitomo Metal Mining will leverage MineHub's platform for real-time shipment visibility across its global logistics network, including carrier-agnostic tracking, digitized workflows, and enhanced delivery transparency for its global customers. This agreement represents MineHub's continued expansion in Asia, the world's largest market for non-ferrous metals, and is reflected in the ARR data as a new enterprise customer.

Schupan & Sons - Expansion Contract (May 20, 2026): MineHub signed an expansion contract with Schupan & Sons, an existing Jules AI platform customer, to extend the Jules AI Trade Execution Platform to cover their domestic trading operations. This expansion is a strong commercial signal for Jules AI's ongoing penetration into the North American brokerage market and resulted in a doubling of Schupan's ARR contribution.

Digital Shipment Traceability Deployment (May 27, 2026): MineHub successfully completed a digital shipment traceability deployment with a leading global mining company, delivering end-to-end supply chain transparency and advancing the Company's Digital Product Passport capabilities. This deployment demonstrates MineHub's ability to execute complex enterprise implementations and underpins its growing capability in supply chain transparency-a rapidly growing market driven by regulatory requirements and ESG commitments.

New Products & Platform Capabilities

Assay Manager Launch (May 6, 2026): MineHub launched Assay Manager, a standalone digital tool that enables commodity producers, traders, and buyers to manage, compare, and act on assay data entirely within the MineHub platform. The product delivers live analytics, removes dependency on external systems, and adds a new monetizable module to the platform.

AI Trade Execution Assistant (January 15, 2026): At the India Metals & Raw Materials Conference (IMRC 2026), MineHub unveiled its AI-powered Trade Execution Assistant-a tool designed to automate repetitive tasks in trade execution and streamline international commodity trade workflows. MineHub also announced the establishment of a permanent hub in India with a dedicated local team, underscoring the Company's commitment to one of the fastest-growing commodities markets in the world.

AI Strategy Announcement (April 1, 2026): MineHub published a detailed update on its artificial intelligence strategy, outlining its investment in AI-driven capabilities to enhance platform performance, automate workflows, and support long-term competitiveness. AI is now embedded across core platform functions.

Strategic Partnerships & Ecosystem Expansion

Minespider Partnership (March 5, 2026): MineHub announced a partnership with Minespider, Europe's leading mineral traceability platform, to deliver critical mineral transparency through Digital Product and Battery Passports. The partnership is expected to expand MineHub's addressable market into the high-growth EV battery and critical minerals sectors, where EU regulatory requirements and supply chain complexity are driving strong demand for traceability solutions.

Mitigram MOU (April 28, 2026): MineHub signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Mitigram, a leading global trade finance platform trusted by over 100 corporates and financial institutions. This partnership advances MineHub's strategy to integrate trade finance solutions directly into its post-trade workflow, accelerating adoption of digital solutions that address the global trade finance gap.

Strategic Outlook: H2 2026 Priorities

Building on the momentum achieved in the first half of 2026, MineHub enters the second half focused on the following priorities:

Driving ARR growth: Converting pipeline opportunities into signed contracts across enterprise and SMB segments, with a focus on copper, aluminum, and recycled materials markets. In July, MineHub extended its agreement with Codelco for one year. Under the terms of the extension, no incremental revenue is expected to be recognized while Codelco finalizes its internal digital and AI strategy. During this period, the Company will continue to provide Codelco with shipment visibility under the existing platform. MineHub's near-term priorities remain focused on pipeline conversion, retaining key customers and driving adoption that converts contracted ARR into recognized revenue across both new and existing accounts.

Expanding into new geographies and new market verticals: Continuing to build presence in Asia (following the Sumitomo agreement) and Europe (Minespider, a prominent European copper manufacturer, and the broader EU regulatory tailwind) while also focusing on expanding the customer base beyond the core copper and aluminum customer base.

Advancing the Abaxx Digital Title Pilot: Following the Verifier+ integration, advancing the Private Digital Title pilot toward commercial application-a potential step-change in how physical commodity cargo is used as real-time collateral.

Commercializing new products: Generating revenue from Assay Manager, expanded trade finance integrations (Surecomp, Mitigram), and Digital Product Passport offerings (Minespider).

Scaling Jules AI: Growing the SMB customer base further while cross-selling MineHub's enterprise capabilities into Jules AI's customer network, which spans recycled metals, scrap, and secondary materials.

Driving AI innovation: Advancing MineHub's AI roadmap to automate document-heavy trade workflows and deliver improved analytics that help customers to better manage supply chain risk.

Evaluating strategic M&A and partnerships: Continuing to assess acquisitions and partnerships that expand MineHub's TAM and accelerate its path to profitability.

In addition, the Company announces that it has entered into an updated service agreement with Resource Stock Digest ("RSD") of Round Rock, Texas. Under the terms of the agreement, among other things, RSD has agreed to provide certain promotional services to the Company in accordance with Policy 3.4 -- Investor Relations, Promotional and Market-Making Activities of the TSXV. The Company previously engaged RSD under a March 2025 service agreement, and the new agreement provides a continuity of service upon the term of the previous agreement completing in September 2026. The updated agreement is subject to approval by the TSXV.

RSD has been engaged for up to an 18-month advertising and marketing program for a cash fee of $10,000 (U.S.) every three months in arrears. RSD conducts interviews with the Company and produces its own content that is distributed to RSD's subscriber base. RSD is owned and operated by Gerardo Del Real and Nick Hodge, both shareholders of the Company as at the date of the agreement. RSD and Messrs. Del Real and Hodge are at arm's length to the Company and have no relationship with the Company outside of this agreement.

About MineHub

MineHub is the digital supply chain platform for the commodity markets, making raw material supply chains more efficient, resilient and sustainable. MineHub provides enterprise-grade digital solutions that connect buyers, sellers, laboratories and financiers within physical commodities supply chains in a digitally integrated workflow powered by data that is useable, shareable, verifiable and unforgeable. Users of MineHub solutions are in full control of their supply chains, enabling them to optimize their use of resources, respond better and faster to disruptions, and provide better customer service. MineHub's product suite also includes Jules AI, a modular ERP platform purpose-built for SMB commodity traders and recycled metals operators, delivering end-to-end management of purchases, sales, logistics and invoicing. Global enterprises already use MineHub solutions as part of their logistics, compliance, trade management and financing operations.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains statements that are considered "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation ("forward-looking statements") with respect to MineHub including, but not limited to, statements with respect to MineHub's future operational plans, the timing of such plans and anticipated customers. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identied by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although MineHub believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results or realities may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such material risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to raise sufficient capital to fund its operations and for general working capital purposes, expectations regarding MineHub's customer and partnership relationships and ARR conversion to revenue, changes in economic conditions or nancial markets, changes in laws or regulations that could have an impact on the Company's operations, dependence on its key management personnel and market competition. Other risk factors are identified in the Company's management discussion and analysis, available on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. There may be other risk factors not presently known that management believes are not material that could also cause actual results or future events to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. Although the Company has attempted to identify risk factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those disclosed in the forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Also, many of the factors are beyond the control of the Company. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The forward-looking information is made as of the date included herein, and the Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise such forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements are based on the reasonable beliefs, estimates and opinions of MineHub's management on the date the statements are made. However, except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors should change.

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