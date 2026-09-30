MineHub's Jules AI platform is expected to support annual recovered paper trade flows approaching 4 million tons, with teams in Southeast Asia, India, Europe and North America and expands MineHub's presence beyond metals and scrap

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 30, 2026) - MineHub Technologies Inc. (TSXV: MHUB) (OTCQB: MHUBF) ("MineHub" or the "Company"), a leading provider of digital supply chain solutions for the commodity markets, is pleased to announce that it has signed a commercial agreement with a global trader of recovered paper and recycled fibre.

Andrea Aranguren, CEO of MineHub, commented: "This agreement with a recovered paper trader further validates our ability to expand beyond our traditional metals markets. We're seeing paper emerging as a compelling segment for MineHub's Jules AI platform. These are high-volume, document-heavy businesses where back-office throughput determines how much material a team can actually move. Our system was built as a governed system of record which enables AI-powered automation capabilities that legacy trade management systems are unable to provide.

"MineHub has focused its commercial strategy on three pillars: (1) growing revenue in existing core markets, such as copper, aluminum and recycled metals, (2) expanding the customer base to adjacent markets, such as steel, iron ore and now paper, and (3) leveraging strategic partners to accelerate commercial momentum. MineHub's recent traction in expanding its customer base to paper traders further validates how MineHub's suite of digital tools is adaptable and well-suited for markets outside of traditional metals markets. The MineHub ecosystem is now expanding beyond mining companies, manufacturers and scrap traders to include leading paper trading companies as well."

Recycled paper and cardboard form one of the most documentation-intensive segments of the recycled commodities trade. Shipments move in high container volumes, each requiring a complete documentary set, and weights must be reconciled continuously between loading, transit and mill delivery. The customer selected MineHub's Jules AI platform for its comprehensive ability to capture the complete back-office workflow from trade execution to hedging to invoicing to claims management and reporting. The customer was drawn to MineHub's platform architecture designed for agent-based workflows including automated capture of weights from loading documents and the cross-checking of bills of lading and booking confirmations against contract terms, together with its integration depth across ERP, freight and supply chain visibility systems.

Positioned for Growth in an Automation-Critical Segment with Natural Adjacencies

Recovered fibre is one of the largest recycled commodities traded internationally, with more than 200 million tons traded annually and containerized flows running from collection markets in Europe and North America to mill capacity across Asia. Margins per ton are thin relative to metals, which makes back-office efficiency a direct commercial lever rather than an administrative concern: the volume a team can move is constrained by the documentation it can process. Tightening waste shipment regulation and documentary requirements continue to raise the administrative burden on every shipment. The segment also sits alongside closely related trades such as pulp, board and stocklots, which are frequently handled by the same trading houses and run on the same contract structures, documentary sets and logistics patterns.

About MineHub

MineHub is the digital supply chain platform for the commodity markets, making raw material supply chains more efficient, resilient and sustainable. MineHub provides enterprise-grade digital solutions that connect buyers, sellers, laboratories and financiers within physical commodities supply chains in a digitally integrated workflow powered by data that is useable, shareable, verifiable and unforgeable. Users of MineHub solutions are in full control of their supply chains, enabling them to optimize their use of resources, respond better and faster to disruptions, and provide better customer service. MineHub's product suite also includes Jules AI, a modular ERP platform purpose-built for SMB commodity traders and recycled metals operators, delivering end-to-end management of purchases, sales, logistics and invoicing. Global enterprises already use MineHub solutions as part of their logistics, compliance, trade management and financing operations.

Andrea Aranguren

CEO, MineHub Technologies Inc.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains statements that are considered "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation ("forward-looking statements") with respect to MineHub including, but not limited to, statements with respect to MineHub's future operational plans, the timing of such plans and anticipated customers. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identied by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although MineHub believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results or realities may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such material risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to raise sufficient capital to fund its operations, applications and for general working capital purposes, changes in economic conditions or nancial markets, changes in laws or regulations that could have an impact on the Company's operations, dependence on its key management personnel and market competition. Other risk factors are identified in the Company's management discussion and analysis, available on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. There may be other risk factors not presently known that management believes are not material that could also cause actual results or future events to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. Although the Company has attempted to identify risk factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those disclosed in the forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Also, many of the factors are beyond the control of the Company. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The forward-looking information is made as of the date included herein, and the Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise such forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements are based on the reasonable beliefs, estimates and opinions of MineHub's management on the date the statements are made. However, except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors should change.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/316565