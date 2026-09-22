Triumph Services FZE, a global trader of recycled non-ferrous metals, is live on the MineHub-Jules AI platform

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 22, 2026) - MineHub Technologies Inc. (TSXV: MHUB) (OTCQB: MHUBF) ("MineHub" or the "Company"), a leading provider of digital supply chain solutions for the commodity markets, is pleased to announce that Triumph Services FZE, a United Arab Emirates-based global trader of recycled non-ferrous materials, is now live on the Jules platform.

Triumph Services deployed Jules to streamline its international trade operations, improve internal efficiency, and further enhance the service delivered to its global client base. With the go-live now complete, a new phase of the implementation begins, in which the Triumph Services and MineHub teams will focus on deploying LLM-powered automations and agents to handle back-office tasks such as weights and logistics data entry, document verification, and invoice reconciliation.

Andrea Aranguren, CEO of MineHub, commented: "We are pleased to welcome Triumph Services FZE to our Jules platform. This agreement is particularly exciting because, in addition to standard SaaS subscription fees, it introduces an outcome-based pricing structure tied to AI-powered automation."

Positioned for Growth in a Rapidly Evolving Market

This rapid deployment underscores the accelerating demand for digital solutions and AI-driven automation in the global recycled non-ferrous metals market. As urbanization and electrification continue to drive structural growth in metal consumption-and as copper markets remain increasingly volatile-industry participants are seeking greater transparency, efficiency, and control across complex international supply chains. MineHub is well positioned to support this shift by enabling traders of all sizes to replace legacy, manual processes with streamlined digital workflows and enhanced operational performance.

About Triumph Services FZE

Triumph Services FZE is a global trader of recycled non-ferrous materials. The company manages the full supply chain from sourcing and negotiations to inspections, documentation, and logistics with teams in the UAE and India.

About MineHub

MineHub is the digital supply chain platform for the commodity markets, making raw material supply chains more efficient, resilient and sustainable. MineHub provides enterprise-grade digital solutions that connect buyers, sellers, laboratories and financiers within physical commodities supply chains in a digitally integrated workflow powered by data that is useable, shareable, verifiable and unforgeable. Users of MineHub solutions are in full control of their supply chains, enabling them to optimize their use of resources, respond better and faster to disruptions, and provide a better customer service. MineHub's product suite also includes Jules AI, a modular ERP platform purpose-built for SMB commodity traders and recycled metals operators, delivering end-to-end management of purchases, sales, logistics and invoicing. Global enterprises already use MineHub solutions as part of their logistics, compliance, trade management and financing operations.

Andrea Aranguren

CEO, MineHub Technologies Inc.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains statements that are considered "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation ("forward-looking statements") with respect to MineHub including, but not limited to, statements with respect to MineHub's future operational plans, the timing of such plans and anticipated customers. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts are generally, but not always, identied by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although MineHub believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results or realities may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such material risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to raise sufficient capital to fund its operations, applications and for general working capital purposes, changes in economic conditions or nancial markets, changes in laws or regulations that could have an impact on the Company's operations, dependence on its key management personnel and market competition. Other risk factors are identified in the Company's management discussion and analysis, available on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. There may be other risk factors not presently known that management believes are not material that could also cause actual results or future events to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. Although the Company has attempted to identify risk factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those disclosed in the forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Also, many of the factors are beyond the control of the Company. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The forward-looking information is made as of the date included herein, and the Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise such forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements are based on the reasonable beliefs, estimates and opinions of MineHub's management on the date the statements are made. However, except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors should change.

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