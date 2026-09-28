Investor Webinar scheduled for Thursday, October 1, 2026 at 10:00 am PT (1:00 pm ET)

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 28, 2026) - MineHub Technologies Inc. (TSXV: MHUB) (OTCQB: MHUBF) ("MineHub" or the "Company"), a leading provider of digital supply chain solutions for the commodity markets, is pleased to announce that the Company will host an investor webinar on Thursday, October 1, 2026 at 10:00am PT (1:00pm ET). The webinar will be hosted by Andrea Aranguren, Chief Executive Officer, and Monika Russell, Chief Financial Officer, who will provide a corporate update and discuss the Company's outlook, followed by a Question & Answer session.

Webinar Details:

Date: Thursday, October 1, 2026 Time: 10:00 am PT (1:00 pm ET) Registration Link: https://bit.ly/MHUB_InvestorWebinar Dial-in: +1 778 907 2071 (Vancouver local)

+1 647 374 4685 (Toronto local) Meeting ID #: 822 1226 1519

About MineHub

MineHub is the digital supply chain platform for the commodity markets, making raw material supply chains more efficient, resilient and sustainable. MineHub provides enterprise-grade digital solutions that connect buyers, sellers, laboratories and financiers within physical commodities supply chains in a digitally integrated workflow powered by data that is useable, shareable, verifiable and unforgeable. Users of MineHub solutions are in full control of their supply chains, enabling them to optimize their use of resources, respond better and faster to disruptions, and provide better customer service. MineHub's product suite also includes Jules AI, a modular ERP platform purpose-built for SMB commodity traders and recycled metals operators, delivering end-to-end management of purchases, sales, logistics and invoicing. Global enterprises already use MineHub solutions as part of their logistics, compliance, trade management and financing operations.

Andrea Aranguren

CEO, MineHub Technologies Inc.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/316217