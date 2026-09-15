Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - September 15, 2026) - Sankamap Metals Inc. (CSE: SCU) ("Sankamap" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its ongoing 2,000 to 3,000-meter ("m") drill program at the 4,500-hectare ("ha") Kuma Property ("Kuma") in the Solomon Islands.

The Company has successfully completed its first drill hole, KU26-001, with assay results pending, and drilling is now underway on the second drill hole, KU26-002. (Figure 2). The ongoing program is designed to systematically test multiple high-priority targets defined by compelling geophysical, geochemical, and geological signatures across the Kuma Property.

CEO John Florek commented:

"The team continues to advance drilling across the planned targets for this phase of the program and looks forward to receiving additional assay results. The Kuma lithocap extends for more than 2 kilometers, while the broader target corridor spans approximately 8 kilometers, highlighting the district-scale potential of the project and providing substantial opportunity for new discoveries within a largely untested mineral system. As the first systematic drill program ever conducted across the property, each hole is refining our understanding of the geological architecture, alteration zonation, and structural controls that define this extensive hydrothermal system."

"Our first drill hole confirmed that Kuma's extensive surface lithocap is underlain by a robust sulphide-bearing hydrothermal system characterized by intense clay alteration, pervasive pyrite, and abundant anhydrite. Hole KU26-002 is now testing a prominent coincident magnetic and conductive anomaly along the northern margin of the lithocap, where the geological and geophysical setting differs significantly from that encountered in KU26-001. The objective is to determine whether the hydrothermal system transitions from the pyrite and clay-dominant assemblage intersected in KU26-001 toward a magnetite-bearing intrusive center with potassic alteration, which would be consistent with the higher-temperature core of a large porphyry Cu-Au system. This iterative exploration approach is critical to vectoring toward the most prospective portions of the mineralized system and refining subsequent drill targets."

Highlights:

KU26-002 is testing a coincident magnetic and conductivity anomaly along the northern margin of the 2 km lithocap, representing a high-priority target for a potential concealed porphyry Cu-Au intrusive center.

KU26-001 intersected strong hydrothermal alteration, including intense clay alteration, abundant anhydrite veining and pervasive pyrite, confirming a sulphide-bearing hydrothermal system beneath the lithocap.

Geological observations from KU26-001 are refining the exploration model and guiding vectoring toward potentially more proximal porphyry-style mineralization.

Assays for KU26-001 remain pending





Figure 1. The Solomon Block copper-gold trend, showing location of Sankamap's Fauro and Kuma properties, located in the Solomon Islands. The information disclosed from adjacent properties is not necessarily indicative to the mineralization on Sankamap's property.



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Discussion

The inaugural drill program at Kuma is testing priority geophysical, geological and geochemical targets associated with the Property's extensive lithocap. Drilling is being complemented by ongoing geological mapping, surface sampling and spectral analysis, with new datasets continuously integrated into the Company's evolving exploration model to refine and prioritize future drill targets.

Additional geological mapping and rock sampling completed in the vicinity of the drill area have returned surface rock sample values of up to 3.0 g/t Au, further supporting the exploration potential of the area.

Drill hole KU26-001 tested a priority geological, geochemical, and geophysical target beneath the mapped lithocap and intersected multiple zones of strong hydrothermal alteration characterized by intense clay alteration, abundant anhydrite veining and pervasive pyrite mineralization. This alteration assemblage confirms a well-developed sulphide-bearing hydrothermal system beneath the lithocap and is interpreted to represent a high-level phyllic to argillic environment. Assay results remain pending.

Anhydrite-rich alteration and sulphide mineralization are recognized features of several major hydrothermal gold systems, including the Lihir Gold Deposit in Papua New Guinea (Figure 1), where anhydrite forms part of the hydrothermal alteration system associated with gold mineralization.

KU26-002 is now testing a prominent magnetic feature coincident with a strong conductivity anomaly along the northern margin of the lithocap. This distinctly different geophysical setting may represent a transition from the sulphide-rich alteration encountered in KU26-001 toward a more proximal intrusive environment, potentially characterized by magnetite-bearing rocks, potassic alteration, porphyry-style quartz veining and increasing copper sulphides.

This iterative exploration approach is fundamental to porphyry exploration. Initial drill holes establish the alteration footprint and geological framework, allowing geological, geophysical, geochemical and structural datasets to be integrated and continuously refined to vector subsequent drilling toward the core of the mineralized system. KU26-002 represents the next step in testing that evolving exploration model.

2026 Kuma Exploration Program

The fully funded 2026 program includes an initial 2,000 m to 3,000 m drill program targeting priority geophysical, geochemical, and geological anomalies. Additional surface sampling, mapping, and TerraSpec spectral analysis are being used to refine alteration zonation and prioritize additional drill targets, with further geophysical and geochemical surveys to be evaluated as results are received.

Exploration has outlined an approximately 2 km lithocap characterized by advanced argillic alteration, including alunite, kaolinite, and residual silica. Lithocaps can represent the upper expression of hydrothermal systems and provide important exploration vectors toward epithermal and porphyry Cu-Au mineralization at depth.

All geological, geochemical, geophysical, structural, and spectral data will continue to be integrated to refine the Company's understanding of the Kuma hydrothermal system and guide ongoing drilling.

With multiple priority targets remaining to be tested, Sankamap is excited to continue unlocking the exploration potential at Kuma as the 2026 drill program advances.





Figure 2. Kuma Exploration planned drill holes targeting multiple conductive and intrusive bodies coincident with mapped surface alteration and geochemical anomalies.



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Figure 3. Total Magnetic Intensity (TMI) Map overlay highlighting the location of drill holes KU26-001 and KU26-002. The magnetic response identifies a strong anomaly that may represent important structural pathways controlling hydrothermal fluid flow and/or magnetite-bearing alteration associated with the potassic core of a large-scale porphyry Cu-Au system. These magnetic features provide valuable vectors for refining the geological model and guiding future exploration toward potential mineralized centers.



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About Sankamap Metals Inc.

Sankamap Metals Inc. (CSE: SCU) is a Canadian mineral exploration company dedicated to the discovery and development of high-grade copper and gold deposits through its flagship Oceania Project, located in the South Pacific. The Company's fully permitted assets are strategically positioned in the Solomon Islands, along a prolific geological trend that hosts major copper-gold deposits; Including the nearby Newmont Corporation operated Lihir Mine, which has reported Proven and Probable Mineral Reserves of 310 Mt grading 2.3 g/t Au containing 23 Moz Au. Reported Mineral Resources, exclusive of Mineral Reserves, include Indicated Mineral Resources of 520 Mt grading 2.3 g/t Au containing 39 Moz Au, Measured Mineral Resources of 81 Mt grading 1.9 g/t Au containing 5 Moz Au, and Inferred Mineral Resources of 61 Mt grading 2.3 g/t Au containing 4.9 Moz Au1. Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. The information disclosed from adjacent properties is not necessarily indicative to the mineralization on Sankamap's property.

Exploration is actively advancing at both the Kuma and Fauro properties, part of Sankamap's Oceania Project in the Solomon Islands. Historical work has already highlighted the mineral potential of both sites, which lie along a highly prospective copper and gold-bearing trend, suggesting the possibility of further, yet-to-be-discovered deposits.

At Kuma, the property is believed to host an underexplored and largely untested porphyry copper-gold (Cu-Au) system. Historical rock chip sampling has returned consistently elevated gold values above 0.5 g/t Au, including a standout sample assaying 11.7% Cu and 13.5 g/t Au4; underscoring the area's significant potential.

At Fauro, particularly at the Meriguna Target, historical trenching has returned highly encouraging results, including 8.0 meters at 27.95 g/t Au and 14.0 meters at 8.94 g/t Au5. Complementing these results are grab sample assays, including historical values of up to 173 g/t Au5, along with recent sampling by Sankamap at the Kiovakase Target, which returned numerous high-grade copper values, reaching up to 4.09% Cu. In addition, limited historical shallow drilling intersected 35.0 meters at 2.08 g/t Au5, further underscoring the property's strong mineral potential and the merit for continued exploration. With a commitment to systematic exploration and a team of experienced professionals, Sankamap aims to unlock the untapped potential of underexplored regions and create substantial value for its shareholders. For more information, please refer to SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca), under Sankamap's profile.

1.Newcrest Technical Report, 2020 (Lihir: 310 Mt containing 23 Moz Au at 2.3 g/t P+P, 520 Mt containing 39 Moz Au at 2.3 g/t indicated, 81 Mt containing 5 Moz Au at 1.9 g/t measured, 61 Mt containing 4.9 Moz Au at 2.3 g/t Inferred).

2. Bougainville Copper Ltd. Annual Report, 2016 (1.5 Mt containing 16.1 Moz Au at 0.33 g/t and 4.6 Mt Cu at 0.3 % Indicated, 300 Mt containing 3.2 Moz Au 0.4 g/t and 0.7 Mt Cu Inferred).

3. Wanguo International Mining Group Limited Annual Results Announcement, 2025 (40.6 Mt containing 1.2 Moz Au at 0.92 g/t measured, 245 Mt containing 7.5 Moz Au at 0.96 g/t indicated, 179 Mt containing 4.2 Moz Au at 0.73 g/t inferred. 242.5 Mt containing 7.7 Moz Au at 1 g/t 37 Mt containing 1.1 Moz Au at 0.94 g/t Proven, 205 Mt containing 6.7 Moz au at 1 g/t Probable.

4. Historical grab, soil and BLEG samples from Sol Gold Kuma Review June 2015, and Sol Gold plc Annual Report 2013/2012.

5. September 2010-June 2012 press releases from Solomon Gold Ltd. and Sol Gold Fauro Island Summary Technical Info 2012.

QP Disclosure

The technical content for the Oceania Project in this news release has been reviewed and approved by John Florek, M.Sc., P.Geol., a Qualified Person in accordance with CIM guidelines. Mr. John Florek is in good standing with the Professional Geoscientists of Ontario (Member ID:1228) and a director and officer of the Company.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not approved nor disapproved this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made and information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation. These statements and information are based on facts currently available to Sankamap and there is no assurance that the actual results will meet management's expectations. Forward-looking statements and information may be identified by such terms as "anticipates," "believes," "targets," "estimates," "plans," "expects," "may," "will," "could" or "would."

Forward-looking statements and information contained herein are based on certain factors and assumptions regarding, among other things, the estimation of mineral resources and reserves, the realization of resource and reserve estimates, metal prices, taxation, the estimation, timing and amount of future exploration and development, capital and operating costs, the availability of financing, the receipt of regulatory approvals, environmental risks, title disputes and other matters. While Sankamap considers its assumptions to be reasonable as of the date hereof, forward-looking statements and information are not guarantees of future performance and readers should not place undue importance on such statements as actual events and results may differ materially from those described herein. Sankamap does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements or information except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

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