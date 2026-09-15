The deal brings the Miraculous global franchise to the WildBrain Network already home to Teletubbies, Strawberry Shortcake, brands from Spin Master and more than 100 others, giving advertisers access to an unmatched scale of publisher-direct inventory across every age group, from preschool through tween

Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - September 15, 2026) - WildBrain (TSX: WILD), a global leader in family entertainment, today announced a new partnership between its advertising solutions arm, WildBrain Media Solutions, and Miraculous Corp, the joint venture between Mediawan and ZAG, the entertainment powerhouse behind the globally beloved Miraculous franchise. Under the agreement, WildBrain Media Solutions will hold exclusive direct ad-sales rights for Miraculous Corp's IP, including flagship property Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir, giving advertisers access to a franchise distributed in more than 150 territories by Mediawan Kids & Family.

WildBrain Media Solutions inks exclusive direct advertising sales partnership with Miraculous Corp, creator of the globally popular Miraculous superhero franchise

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For advertisers, the deal adds another major franchise to the WildBrain Network, which already spans more than 1,000 owned and curated kids and family channels across YouTube, FAST and AVOD and carries WildBrain's own Teletubbies, Strawberry Shortcake, Inspector Gadget, Yo Gabba Gabba! and Degrassi, plus brands from Spin Master and more than 100 other high-quality third-party brands. Miraculous brings significant additional scale to that offering, with 53 million YouTube subscribers, more than 55 billion lifetime views and an average of 900 million views per month, up 30% year over year. Across 50+ official channels in 44+ languages, the franchise is adding a new subscriber approximately every four seconds worldwide. It also widens access to even more publisher-direct inventory sold through WildBrain Media Solutions, inside a CARU-certified, COPPA-compliant network.

The addition also underscores the WildBrain Network's reach across the full family audience. The WildBrain Network's combined IP portfolio delivers advertisers scale across all age demographics, from preschool to six-plus to tweens, something other kids' publishers struggle with.

"We are thrilled to expand our relationship with Miraculous Corp and bring the adventures of Marinette and Adrien into the WildBrain Network. For advertisers, this isn't just a new title on the roster; it's further proof that the WildBrain Network is where the industry's most trusted, most in-demand kids and family IP lives, and the only place to buy directly against all of it in one ecosystem."

Emma Witkowski, VP, WildBrain Media Solutions

"As Miraculous continues to expand globally, we see significant opportunity to create new ways for leading brands to connect with our audience. WildBrain Media Solutions brings the relationships, scale and deep expertise in kids and family entertainment needed to unlock that opportunity. Their ability to bring premium advertisers together with world-class IP in trusted, brand-safe environments makes them an ideal partner to help us grow the commercial potential of Miraculous while staying true to the franchise and its fans."

Maria Doolan, Head of Content Partnerships and Distribution, Miraculous Corp

The Miraculous universe continues to expand as one of the world's leading kids' entertainment franchises. Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir is currently in its sixth season, with season seven launching late 2026. Building on the brand's global momentum, Miraculous Chibi (52 x 3') debuted in November 2025, while the highly anticipated spin-off series Miraculous Stellar Force (26 x 22') is currently in production, further extending the franchise's storytelling universe for fans around the world.

For more information about WildBrain Media Solutions, visit: https://www.wildbrain.com/wildbrain-network/media-solutions

About WildBrain

At WildBrain, we build and grow beloved family brands through exceptional entertainment experiences. Home to franchises such as Strawberry Shortcake, Teletubbies, Yo Gabba Gabba!, Inspector Gadget and Degrassi, we are a global leader in franchise management-bringing stories to life through content production, audience reach and consumer products. Our award-winning studio has partnered with top global platforms such as Apple TV, Netflix and the BBC, producing acclaimed series such as The Snoopy Show, Strawberry Shortcake: Berry in the Big City, Teletubbies (2015), Yo Gabba GabbaLand! and Finding Her Edge. The WildBrain Network, offering more than 1,000 channels across YouTube, FAST and AVOD, delivers premium-quality content to today's kids and families wherever they're watching-connecting advertisers to audiences at scale through brand-safe media solutions. WildBrain CPLG, our global licensing and consumer products arm, represents our own and partner brands across major territories worldwide. Headquartered in Toronto, WildBrain trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: WILD). Visit us at wildbrain.com.

About Miraculous Corp

Miraculous Corp is the groundbreaking joint venture between Mediawan and ZAG established in 2024 to unite all facets of the globally acclaimed Miraculous franchise. Headquartered in the United States and with a creative studio based in Paris, Miraculous Corp oversees the franchise's creative vision and commercial strategy to expand the Miraculous universe and its global footprint, ushering in a new era of iconic characters and captivating narratives.

Driven to inspire future heroes to change the world, Miraculous Corp creates stories that empower and engage kids and family audiences everywhere. The company's dynamic portfolio includes the flagship property Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir, available in over 150 territories. Seasons six and seven are in production and a theatrical feature is in development, produced by John Cohen (Despicable Me). The portfolio also includes Miraculous Chibi (52 x 3'), as well as Miraculous Stellar Force (26 x 22'), the first original spin-off series in the Miraculous universe.

Mediawan is Europe's premier independent production powerhouse led by Pierre-Antoine Capton, known for acclaimed titles such as Miraculous, Adolescence, Call My Agent, 3 Body Problem, HIP, The Count of Monte Cristo, and Rhythm and Flow. ZAG, the innovative independent animation studio led by Jeremy Zag, has gained global recognition for creating the ZAG HEROEZ label, including Miraculous and Ghostforce.

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