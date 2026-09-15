Collaboration Strengthens Enterprise and Government Readiness for Quantum-Resilient Security

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 15, 2026) - 01 Quantum Inc. (TSXV: ONE) (OTCQB: OONEF) ("01 Quantum" or the "Company") one of the first-to-market, enterprise level cybersecurity providers for the quantum computing era, and Utimaco Inc. ("Utimaco"), a leading global provider of IT security solutions, today announced the formation of a Post-Quantum Cryptography ("PQC") Technology Alliance. The partnership brings together the complementary technologies and expertise of both companies to help governments and enterprises prepare for and execute the transition toward quantum-resilient cryptographic infrastructures.

As organizations assess the potential impact of quantum computing on existing cryptographic infrastructure, many face a complex transition involving the identification of cryptographic assets, assessment of vulnerabilities, technology selection, system integration, compliance requirements, and long-term modernization planning.

The alliance is designed to address these challenges through a coordinated and standards-aligned approach to PQC adoption. 01 Quantum brings its PQC software technologies, cryptographic discovery capabilities, and expertise in transitioning applications toward quantum-resistant cryptography. Utimaco contributes its expertise and technologies in hardware security modules (HSMs), secure key management, cryptographic infrastructure, crypto-agility, and quantum-safe security.

Together, the companies will identify opportunities where their complementary technologies can help organizations assess, modernize, and protect their cryptographic environments as they transition toward post-quantum security.

The companies will collaborate on technical integration, joint solution design, pre-sales engineering, technical demonstrations, customer education, and customer opportunities. This approach is intended to enable organizations to combine application-level PQC capabilities with secure, enterprise-grade cryptographic infrastructure and key protection.

Joint go-to-market initiatives are expected to include co-branded webinars, conference participation, solution briefs, whitepapers, technical workshops, and other programs focused on helping organizations understand and prepare for the transition to quantum-resistant security.

By bringing together 01 Quantum's PQC software and cryptographic discovery capabilities with Utimaco's quantum-safe security technologies and long-standing expertise in protecting cryptographic keys and critical infrastructure, the alliance aims to provide organizations with a practical and complementary approach to PQC migration, from discovery and assessment through implementation and secure operational deployment.

Executive Commentary:

Andrew Cheung, CEO of 01 Quantum, stated, "Preparing for the quantum era is about more than replacing one encryption standard with another. Organizations first need to understand where cryptography exists across their systems, what is exposed, and how to modernize without disrupting critical operations. This alliance represents a significant step forward in helping organizations modernize their cryptographic foundations. Quantum-resilient security requires both advanced technology and seamless integration. By combining our PQC software with Utimaco's enterprise-grade security expertise, we can provide customers with a practical, standards-aligned roadmap for adopting PQC at scale."

Cindy Provin, Chief Strategy and Sales Officer of Utimaco, stated, "The transition to post-quantum cryptography requires an ecosystem of complementary technologies and expertise. Utimaco has a long history of protecting cryptographic keys and critical digital infrastructures, and quantum-safe security is an important part of the evolution of our portfolio. By working with 01 Quantum, we are extending the options available to customers as they assess their cryptographic environments and move from PQC planning toward implementation. Together, we can help organizations approach this transition in a secure, practical, and crypto-agile way."

About 01 Quantum

01 Quantum Inc., (TSXV: ONE) (OTCQB: OONEF) formerly 01 Communique Laboratory Inc., is known for its innovative work in post-quantum cryptography (PQC), developing technologies designed to protect digital systems against emerging quantum computing threats. The Company's IronCAP and supporting technologies are integrated into its PQC solutions, enabling applications across security sensitive environments including digital assets, AI systems, email security, and enterprise infrastructure. IronCAP technologies are patent protected in the U.S.A. by patents #11,271,715 and #11,669,833.

For more information, visit the Company's website at https://01com.com.

About Utimaco

As society grows more connected, it becomes more dependent on digital systems and critical infrastructure. AI, cloud complexity, quantum computing, and evolving threats are raising the stakes. Trust now requires not only security but also control and resilience.

Utimaco protects the foundations a connected society must be able to trust - our cybersecurity solutions secure data, identities, AI systems, payments, and critical infrastructure. Hardware security modules, encryption, key management, and quantum-safe technologies give organizations control over cryptographic assets across on-premises, hybrid, multi-cloud, and as-a-service environments.

Through our Safety & Resilience solutions, Utimaco also helps governments and organizations prepare for and respond to critical events. Coordinated action and timely public warnings help safeguard lives, services, and infrastructure when it matters most.

By bringing digital security and operational resilience together, Utimaco helps customers stay secure, connected, and ready for what comes next. Headquartered in Aachen and Campbell, California, we serve customers worldwide. Find out more on www.utimaco.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release may constitute "forward-looking" statements which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. When used in this news release, such statements use such words as "may", "will", "expect", "believe", "plan", "intend", "are confident" and other similar terminology. Such statements include statements regarding the expansion of the Company's product lineup, the timing of commercialization of the Company's technologies, the success of the Company's strategic alliances, the future of quantum computers and their impact on the Company's product offering, the functionality of the Company's products and the intended product lines for the Company's technology and the potential licensing of the Company's technology. These statements reflect current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the factors discussed under "Risk and Uncertainties" in the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis document filed on SEDAR+. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V) nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/314284