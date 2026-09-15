Global partnership includes exclusive content, fan experiences, and driver and ambassador collaborations

SharkNinja will work with the McLaren Racing Accelerator Program, drawing on McLaren's engineering expertise to help shape future SharkNinja products

SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE: SN), a global product design and technology company, is proud to announce its new global partnership with McLaren Racing, the renowned British motorsport team, across its Formula 1, IndyCar, World Endurance Championship, and F1 Academy entries.

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As an Official Partner, SharkNinja will become part of the McLaren Racing ecosystem through exclusive experiences, content, and activations designed to connect fans with the ethos and innovation of the two brands. Through the McLaren Racing Accelerator Program, engineers from both companies will work together to apply advanced racing methodologies to the development of future SharkNinja products.

"McLaren is one of the most decorated teams in motorsport history, built on a legacy of innovation, technical excellence, and performance at the highest level," said Mark Barrocas, Chief Executive Officer of SharkNinja. "That is a mindset we share at SharkNinja. We listen closely to consumers, move with speed, and keep iterating until we create solutions that positively impact people's lives. We are proud to partner with McLaren and combine our strengths to advance innovation for consumers and create unforgettable experiences for fans around the world."

Highlights of the partnership include:

McLaren Mastercard Formula 1 Team Experiences: Premium access and brand presence at designated race weekends during the 2026 F1 season, including branded trackside spaces, driver appearances, trophy experiences, and exclusive fan events.

Premium access and brand presence at designated race weekends during the 2026 F1 season, including branded trackside spaces, driver appearances, trophy experiences, and exclusive fan events. Driver Partnerships and Performance-Led Storytelling Exclusive partnerships and content with McLaren Mastercard Formula 1 Team drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri , Formula 1 Legend Mika Häkkinen , up-and-coming F1 Academy female drivers, and McLaren ambassadors, engineers, and leadership, speaking to the shared philosophy behind both brands.

Exclusive partnerships and content with McLaren Mastercard Formula 1 Team drivers and , Formula 1 Legend , up-and-coming F1 Academy female drivers, and McLaren ambassadors, engineers, and leadership, speaking to the shared philosophy behind both brands. Multi-Series Expansion: Partnership rights spanning the McLaren Mastercard Formula 1 Team, the Arrow McLaren IndyCar team, the McLaren Hypercar Team competing in the World Endurance Championship, and F1 Academy.

Partnership rights spanning the McLaren Mastercard Formula 1 Team, the Arrow McLaren IndyCar team, the McLaren Hypercar Team competing in the World Endurance Championship, and F1 Academy. McLaren Racing Accelerator Program: Leverage McLaren's world-renowned engineering expertise to inform and elevate SharkNinja's future product launches, bringing cutting-edge methodologies and performance-driven innovation from the racetrack into consumer products.

"We are delighted to welcome SharkNinja to McLaren Racing," said Zak Brown, Chief Executive Officer, McLaren Racing. "Innovation and high performance are at the heart of everything we do, and SharkNinja shares our commitment to continually push boundaries through technology and best-in-class customer experiences. We're excited to work together across our racing series and bring the partnership to life for fans around the world."

The global partnership will showcase how the same mindset fueling podium finishes also drives breakthrough innovation in everyday life.

About SharkNinja

SharkNinja is a global product design and technology company, with a diversified portfolio of 5-star rated lifestyle solutions that positively impact people's lives in homes around the world. Powered by two trusted, global brands, Shark and Ninja, the company has a proven track record of bringing disruptive innovation to market and developing one consumer product after another has allowed SharkNinja to enter multiple product categories, driving significant growth and market share gains. Headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts with more than 4,100 associates, the company's products are sold at key retailers, online and offline, and through distributors around the world. For more information, please visit sharkninja.com.

About McLaren Racing

McLaren Racing was founded by racing driver Bruce McLaren in 1963. The team entered its first Formula 1 race in 1966. McLaren has since won 23 Formula 1 world championships, over 200 Formula 1 Grands Prix, the Indianapolis 500 three times, and the Le Mans 24 Hours at its first attempt.

McLaren Racing competes across four racing series. The team competes in the FIA Formula 1 World Championship with McLaren Mastercard F1 drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, the NTT INDYCAR SERIES with Arrow McLaren drivers Pato O'Ward, Nolan Siegel and Christian Lundgaard, and F1 Academy with Driver Development Programme members Ella Lloyd and Ella Stevens. The team also competes in the F1 Sim Racing Championship as McLaren Shadow.

McLaren is a champion for sustainability in the sport and a signatory to the UN Sports for Climate Action Commitment. It is committed to achieving net zero by 2040 and fostering a diverse and inclusive culture in the motorsport industry.

McLaren Racing Official Website

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Contacts:

Investor Relations: ir@sharkninja.com

Public Relations: pr@sharkninja.com