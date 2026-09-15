Velocity, the stablecoin payments and treasury platform, today announced a $10 million extension to its Series A, with investment from Visa Ventures, Circle Ventures, Ripple, Haun Ventures, Translink Capital and Mirana Ventures. The extension follows Velocity's $38 million Series A announced last month and will support the company's work to bring stablecoin infrastructure to issuers, acquirers, payment providers, financial institutions and merchants worldwide.

"We are excited to welcome several new investors to Velocity, including Visa through Visa Ventures," said Eric Queathem, founder and CEO of Velocity. "From day one, we have focused on improving how money moves through the payments ecosystem. These investors operate at the center of that ecosystem and will provide invaluable insight as we use stablecoins to transform the experience."

Velocity is building infrastructure that enables institutions and businesses to use stablecoins for settlement, liquidity and treasury operations without replacing their existing systems. The platform is designed to make the movement of money behind payments more continuous, reduce reliance on prefunding and extend settlement beyond traditional banking hours.

"Stablecoins are playing an increasingly important role in reshaping how value moves across the Visa ecosystem, and companies like Velocity are helping accelerate adoption and unlock new opportunities for our customers and partners," said Rubail Birwadker, Global Head of Growth Products and Strategic Partnerships at Visa. "We're excited to invest in Eric and the Velocity team as they build the infrastructure needed to bring stablecoin-powered money movement to every business."

The participation of Circle Ventures and Ripple brings Velocity together with two major companies advancing regulated stablecoins and their use in payments, liquidity and institutional finance. Translink Capital's investment adds a strategic bridge to Velocity's network of corporate and institutional partners across Asia. Their investment reflects a shared view that the next phase of stablecoin adoption will depend not only on the assets and blockchains themselves, but also on the infrastructure connecting them with the banking, treasury and settlement systems institutions already use.

Haun Ventures brings a long-term perspective shaped by investments across multiple generations of stablecoin and financial infrastructure companies. Its investment in Velocity reflects its conviction that stablecoins will become increasingly embedded in the systems underpinning payments, banking and treasury.

"Haun Ventures had early conviction in stablecoin infrastructure, with investments in both Bridge and BVNK. Velocity represents the next evolution of that thesis," said Chris Ahn, Partner at Haun Ventures. "Stablecoins are moving beyond faster transactions to become a foundational layer for global finance. Velocity is building the technology that enables major institutions to embed them directly into their payment and treasury operations."

With total Series A funding of $48 million, Velocity will continue to expand its platform and deepen its work across the global payments and treasury ecosystem. The company aims to make stablecoins a seamless part of how institutions move and manage money; connecting issuers, acquirers, merchants and financial institutions through infrastructure designed for continuous global settlement.

About Velocity

Velocity is the first stablecoin payments and treasury platform purpose-built for global CFOs and Treasurers. By combining regulated stablecoins with traditional financial infrastructure, the platform enables companies to move funds in real time, manage liquidity more efficiently, and simplify global settlement. Velocity helps finance teams reduce FX and liquidity friction, unlock trapped capital, and gain greater visibility into global cash flows.

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