Sopra Steria and Dynatrace launch a dedicated observability and AIOps practice for Europe

PARIS, Sept. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sopra Steria, a European leader in digital transformation, and Dynatrace, the leading AI-powered observability platform, today announced the launch of a dedicated observability and AIOps practice to help large European organisations run increasingly complex IT estates. The practice starts in France and Norway, in the sectors where application availability and operational resilience weigh most heavily: banking, insurance, telecommunications, retail and the public sector.

Business resilience thanks to observability

Micro-services, hybrid infrastructure and telemetry volumes beyond human analysis have pushed traditional monitoring past its limits. Regulation has closed the gap: DORA requires financial entities to detect, classify and report ICT incidents within strict deadlines, and NIS2 sets comparable expectations for critical entities in energy, transport, health and public administration.

Sopra Steria clients gain a comprehensive, real-time view of the health of their applications for the end-to-end customer journey

Sopra Steria's clients gain a single, real-time view of the health of their applications and infrastructure, in place of dozens of disconnected tools and dashboards. Dynatrace Intelligence, the platform's AI Engine, identifies the root cause of an anomaly and explains it, enabling teams to gain precious time for correction. Business, development, security and operations teams refer to one single source of truth. And the platform measures what a slowdown does to the customer journey, not only what it does to server status.

The gains show up in metrics where business leaders are already focused: downtime avoided and risk reduced, infrastructure sized against real usage rather than worst-case assumptions, and engineering time focused on building products instead of diagnosing failures. Resilience, cost and speed of innovation move together.

What Sopra Steria brings

Sopra Steria makes the platform deliver, over time and at scale. That means four things: a certified team dedicated to the practice, from practice lead to solution architects; a delivery method structured in four stages, from consulting through to run and optimisation; joint governance with Dynatrace, with formal steering and quarterly reviews; and integration into the environments clients already operate, including their cloud, IT service management, automation and container platforms.

The effect is most impactful on managed services contracts. Observability and AIOps become part of the run itself: the platform detects an anomaly, explains its cause and points to the fix before an incident is raised.

Read the full release here

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Contact: Aurélien Flaugnatti, aurelien.flaugnatti@soprasteria.com

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