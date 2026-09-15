

MINNEAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Tuesday, Target Corp. (TGT) announced the launch of Target Circle Deal Days, offering members of its free Target Circle loyalty program exclusive savings on thousands of items across multiple categories.



The two-day event runs October 6-7 and features discounts up to 40% off apparel, home decor, kitchen gadgets, beauty, toys, technology and other merchandise. Target Circle 360 members will receive early access beginning October 5.



Target Circle Card holders, teachers, college students, military members and government assistance recipients can receive discounts exceeding 50% on a Target Circle 360 membership. The premium membership tier includes free and fast shipping, same-day delivery options, monthly freebies and early access to select sales and collaborations.



TGT closed trading at $158.70, up 1.84 percent on the NYSE.



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