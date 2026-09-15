

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen weakened against other major currencies in the European session on Tuesday.



The yen fell to a 4-day lows of 179.07 against the euro and 189.96 against the Swiss franc, from early highs of 178.30 and 188.93, respectively.



Against the pound and the U.S. dollar, the yen slid to a 1-week low of 209.09 and an 8-day low of 155.23 from early highs of 208.45 and 154.40, respectively.



Against the Australia and the Canadian dollars, the yen dropped to 4-day lows of 1105.52 and 111.66 from early highs of 110.08 and 111.08, respectively.



The yen edged down to 89.44 against the NZ dollar, from an early high of 88.96,



If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 184.00 against the euro, 195.00 against the franc, 217.00 against the pound, 159.00 against the greenback, 113.00 against the aussie, 114.00 against the loonie and 91.00 against the kiwi.



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