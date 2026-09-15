First Breach Secures Federal Explosives License for Attritible Drone Manufacturing

ATF license expands the Company's federally regulated capabilities as it advances U.S.-made attritable strike-drone platforms

HAGERSTOWN, MD / ACCESS Newswire / September 15, 2026 / First Breach Inc. (NASDAQ:FBDT) ("First Breach" or the "Company"), a U.S. based developer and manufacturer of defense technologies, today announced that it has secured a Type 23 Federal Explosives License from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF). The license, valid through September 1, 2029, expands the Company's regulated materials capabilities as it advances its U.S.-made attritable strike drone platforms.

"We believe this license represents a significant milestone for First Breach and provides the Company with a strategic advantage in the attritable drone market," said Jeffrey Low, Chief Executive Officer of First Breach. "Together with our existing licenses, U.S.-based manufacturing capabilities and proprietary drone development program, it positions us to manufacture and integrate complete U.S.-made attritable strike drone systems at our Hagerstown facility, including mission-specific payload capabilities. This integrated approach is designed to provide greater control over quality, production and scalability as we advance toward production readiness."

The license authorizes First Breach to engage in the regulated importation of explosive materials, expanding the capabilities available at its Hagerstown, Maryland facility. Together with the Company's existing federal and state licenses, it supports First Breach's ability to access, handle and integrate certain regulated materials and components required for the development, testing and manufacture of complete attritable strike drone systems.

These expanded capabilities are expected to support First Breach's previously announced plans to begin scaling drone production in the second quarter of 2027 scaling drone production in the second quarter of 2027, with a targeted production capacity of more than 2,500 drones per week as manufacturing operations expand. The license adds to First Breach's existing federal and state licensing, defense trade compliance infrastructure and ISO 9001:2015-certified quality management system.

The new license does not constitute approval of a specific drone platform, payload, military procurement or export transaction. Any future production, sale or export of defense articles will remain subject to all applicable U.S. laws, customer requirements and regulatory approvals.

About First Breach

First Breach Inc. is an ISO 9001:2015 certified, American-made defense technologies company focused on manufacturing match-grade ammunition components, finished ammunition, and developing next-generation unmanned aerial systems for commercial, law enforcement, and military markets. The Company manufactures its products in-house at its Hagerstown, Maryland facility, where it produces brass cups, casings, projectiles, lead cores, lead wire, and completed ammunition with rigorous quality control standards. First Breach is also advancing its drone strategy through the development of U.S.-made unmanned systems, leveraging advanced engineering, robotics, ISR and sensor technologies, and precision manufacturing capabilities to address evolving defense, homeland security, law enforcement, and commercial requirements across domestic and international markets.

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Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts and include statements regarding the Company's expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, strategies, future events, future performance, business prospects, growth initiatives, acquisitions, market opportunities, capital resources, operational objectives, and other statements that are predictive in nature. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "seek," "should," "target," "will," "would," and similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words.

Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, assumptions, and beliefs regarding future developments and their potential effect on the Company. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, changes in economic, business, market, competitive, regulatory, technological, legal, and geopolitical conditions; the Company's ability to execute its business strategy; the successful integration of acquisitions and strategic transactions; access to capital and financing; customer demand; industry developments; and other risks and uncertainties described from time to time in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available for review at www.sec.gov.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update, revise, or publicly disclose any revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect events, circumstances, or changes in expectations occurring after the date of this press release.

Investor Relations

Frank Pogubila

Partner

Integrous Communications

Phone: 951.946.5288

Email: fpogubila@integcom.us

Website: www.firstbreach.com

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SOURCE: First Breach

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/first-breach-secures-federal-explosives-license-for-attritible-drone-m-1220587