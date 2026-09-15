Predictiv AI, Inc.: Predictiv AI Completes End-to-End Logistics Platform for Prompt Xpress's National Delivery Network

SHIFT AI to support more than 600 vehicles and 98 branches, with Predictiv AI to earn a transaction fee for each package processed following operational rollout

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / September 15, 2026 / Predictiv AI Inc. (CSE:PAI)(FWB:7IT) (the "Company" or "Predictiv AI") is pleased to announce that its SHIFT AI platform has completed development of a purpose-built, end-to-end logistics management solution for Prompt Xpress (Pvt) Ltd. ("Prompt Xpress"), one of Sri Lanka's largest courier and logistics networks.

The platform supports Prompt Xpress's island-wide logistics operations, which include more than 600 transport vehicles and 98 branches, including 6 regional hubs. The completed platform advances the multi-phase commercial engagement previously announced by the Company and expands SHIFT AI's role beyond vehicle tracking into broader management of logistics operations. Under the commercial model, Predictiv AI will charge a transaction fee for each package processed through the SHIFT AI platform following operational rollout. This per-package structure is designed to provide the Company with recurring, usage-based revenue tied directly to delivery volume across Prompt Xpress's network.

The solution is designed to connect Prompt Xpress's middle-mile transportation and last-mile delivery workflows through a single operational environment, providing greater visibility from hub-to-hub movement through to final delivery.

Built specifically around Prompt Xpress's operating requirements, the platform combines fleet management, delivery orchestration, route and dispatch coordination, real-time tracking, package-level analytics, reporting and integration capabilities. The result is a unified logistics operating layer intended to reduce fragmented processes, strengthen operational visibility and support more efficient decision-making across Prompt Xpress's delivery network.

One Connected Platform for Middle-Mile and Last-Mile Operations

Courier networks frequently manage fleet movements, dispatch activity, package tracking and operational reporting through separate systems and manual processes. SHIFT AI's logistics management solution is designed to bring these functions together within one connected platform.

The completed solution includes capabilities designed to support:

Middle-mile fleet management and transportation visibility;

Route planning and dispatch coordination;

Real-time vehicle and delivery tracking;

Last-mile delivery orchestration;

Package-level analytics and operational reporting;

Centralized dashboards for network-wide visibility; and

Integration and technical support across Prompt Xpress's operating environment.

By connecting transportation activity with delivery execution and package-level information, the platform is designed to provide Prompt Xpress with a clearer view of how vehicles, routes and deliveries are performing across its network.

Built to Support a National-Scale Courier Network

Prompt Xpress operates a large island-wide courier network serving public-sector organizations, private businesses, and individual customers across Sri Lanka. Under the previously announced commercial engagement, SHIFT AI was selected to support the digitization of Prompt Xpress's logistics operations across its entire network.

"As our network continues to grow, having greater visibility and control across our transportation and delivery operations is increasingly important," said Sajin Alles, Chief Executive Officer of Prompt Xpress. "SHIFT AI brings fleet management, dispatch, package tracking and last-mile delivery together within one connected platform. We believe this will help us operate more efficiently, strengthen visibility across our national network and continue improving the service we provide to our customers."

"This represents an important step in Prompt Xpress's continued investment in technology and in building a logistics network capable of supporting our growth across Sri Lanka," added Alles.

The completion of the logistics management platform represents an important delivery milestone for Predictiv AI and demonstrates the Company's ability to build configurable enterprise software around the operational requirements of a large logistics organization.

"Completing this platform is an important product and commercial milestone for SHIFT AI," said Suman Pushparajah, Chief Executive Officer of Predictiv AI. "This goes beyond fleet tracking. We have built a complete logistics management solution that connects transportation, dispatch, delivery execution, tracking and operational intelligence within one platform."

"Prompt Xpress gave us the opportunity to build around the operational realities of a high-volume national courier network," continued Pushparajah. "What we have developed is not simply a customer-specific application. It provides SHIFT AI with a configurable logistics platform that we believe can be adapted for courier, transportation and last-mile delivery operators in other markets."

The Company believes the completed platform strengthens SHIFT AI's position as an enterprise logistics technology provider and supports Predictiv AI's strategy of developing scalable, recurring software solutions for asset-intensive industries.

With development of the core platform completed, the next stage of the engagement is expected to focus on operational rollout, integration, deployment testing and user adoption across the Prompt Xpress network. Transaction fees will depend on the number of packages processed through the platform following deployment.

About Prompt Xpress

Prompt Xpress is a Sri Lankan courier and logistics company established in 2015. The company provides island-wide courier, delivery and logistics services to public-sector organizations, private businesses and individual customers. Prompt Xpress operates an extensive branch network and uses technology-enabled tracking to support efficient, reliable and customer-focused delivery services. For more information, please visit www.promptxpress.lk.

About Predictiv AI Inc.

Predictiv AI Inc. is a Canadian artificial intelligence company developing vertical AI applications for defined industries. The Company's products address fleet operations and communications, including fleet management software, AI-based agents for voice, chat and SMS, and tools designed to support structured operational workflows. For more information, please visit www.predictiv.ai.

Company Contact

Suman Pushparajah

Chief Executive Officer & Director

416-388-8886

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes forward looking statements that are subject to assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Statements in this news release which are not purely historical are forward looking statements, including without limitation any statements concerning the expected future operating performance of the Company's business. Although the Company believes that any forward-looking statements in this news release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such forward looking statements will prove to be accurate. The Company cautions readers that all forward looking statements, are based on assumptions none of which can be assured and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such risks and uncertainties and should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws or the CSE. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

SOURCE: Predictiv AI, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/predictiv-ai-completes-end-to-end-logistics-platform-for-prompt-x-1220442