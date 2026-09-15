

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Volvo Cars launched long-range plug-in hybrids of XC60 and XC90 SUVs for the European and American markets. The new XC60 delivers electric range of up to 200 kilometres on a single charge, with the XC90 providing up to 160 km. The XC60 now includes the company's latest active safety technology. Also, XC60, and XC90 now features Google Gemini. XC90 offers optional Bowers & Wilkins premium sound system.



The company said order books for the new XC60 and XC90, including the Black Edition, are open now in selected markets, with production starting later this autumn.



Volvo Cars shares are trading at 18.70 Swedish kronor on Nasdaq Stockholm, up 0.27%.



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