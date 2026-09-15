

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy has announced a $1.1 billion investment into upgrading critical airport infrastructure, adding family-friendly features, and installing vehicle movement area transmitters onto airport vehicles across the United States.



The Federal Aviation Administration is delivering 280 grants to airports in 46 states and three territories through the Airport Improvement Program.



A dozen airports in the country will get $43 million for noise mitigation projects.



$30.7 million will be granted to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport for runway reconstruction.



The terminal at Shreveport Regional Airport in Louisiana will be expanded with $18.9 million grant.



$11.5 million will be granted to Mankato Regional Airport in Minnesota to build a new contract tower.



$10.9 million will be spent to equip 3,000 airport vehicles with VMATs at 61 airports to help air traffic controllers track vehicles on runways and taxiways.



McAllen International Airport in Texas will get a funding of $2 million for a terminal expansion that includes baggage claim, restrooms, nursing stations, and ticketing counters.



'To usher in the Golden Age of Travel, we are upgrading airport infrastructure, enhancing safety on our runways, and expanding family-friendly features in terminals across the country. This over billion dollar investment includes critical safety tools like vehicle transmitters to ensure our air traffic controllers have the best visibility possible,' said Secretary Duffy.



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