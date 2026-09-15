Integral Metals Corp.: Integral Metals Completes 2026 KAP Drill Program and Begins Demobilization

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integral Metals Corp. (CSE: INTG | OTC: ITGLF | FSE: ZK9) (the "Company" or "Integral") is pleased to announce the completion of its 2026 diamond drilling program at the KAP Project ("KAP" or the "Project") in the Mackenzie Mountains, Northwest Territories. Following mobilization in early August, drilling began on August 8 and concluded on September 10, 2026. Demobilization of the drill rig and field operations is underway.

The program built on the plans outlined in the Company's July 13, 2026 news release and follows historical exploration and Integral's 2025 soil sampling and drilling of carbonate-hosted mineralization at the Main showing. This year's drilling focused on better defining the Main showing's geometry, testing gaps between areas of drill coverage, and evaluating potential extensions. The program also tested a zinc-lead soil anomaly at the nearby Steep Creek showing (Figure 1), providing a separate area to evaluate the Project's mineralization potential beyond Main.

"This season's drilling allowed us to investigate the boundaries of the Main showing and test the nearby Steep Creek target," said Paul Sparkes, Chief Executive Officer of Integral Metals. "Our next step is to assess the geological and assay data from each area to guide future exploration. We thank our field team, contractors and local partners for their work throughout the program."

Demobilization includes drill rig teardown and the transport of equipment, drill core and personnel from the field. Remaining technical work includes completing core logging and sampling, laboratory analysis, and data compilation to support refinement of the geological model. Results will be reported following receipt of assays and technical review, including quality assurance and quality control checks.





Figure 1. KAP Project exploration overview.

Qualified Person Statement

Scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Integral Metals' Vice-President of Exploration, Jared Suchan, Ph.D., P.Geo. (NWT L5387), a Qualified Person as defined under Canadian National Instrument 43-101.

For a further discussion of the Company's QA/QC and data verification procedures and processes, please see the technical report entitled, Technical Report on the KAP Property, Mackenzie Mountains, Northwest Territories, Canada, a copy of which may be obtained under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

On Behalf of the Board Directors

Paul Sparkes

Chief Executive Officer

825-414-3163

info@integralmetals.com

ABOUT INTEGRAL METALS CORP.

Integral is an exploration stage company, engaged in the business of mineral exploration for critical minerals, including gallium, germanium, and rare earth elements, with the goal of contributing to the development of a domestic supply chain for these minerals. Integral holds properties in mining-friendly jurisdictions in Canada and the United States of America, including the Northwest Territories, Manitoba and Montana, where it has received regulatory support for its exploration efforts.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current beliefs or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. In particular, this press release contains forward-looking information relating to, among other things, the Company's future plans and prospects, including with respect to the drill program and further exploration work at its mineral properties.

Various assumptions or factors are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking information, including, in respect of the forward-looking information included in this press release, assumptions regarding the future plans and strategies of the Company.

Although forward-looking information is based on the reasonable assumptions of the Company's management, there can be no assurance that any forward-looking information will prove to be accurate. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include, among other things, the risk that the Company may be unable to complete further exploration work as planned, and that the Company's business prospects and priorities may change, whether as a result of unexpected events, general market and economic conditions or as a result of the Company's future exploration efforts, and that any such change may result in a re-deployment of the Company's resources and efforts in a manner divergent from the Company's current business plan or strategy. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof, and the Company is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the contents of this press release.

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