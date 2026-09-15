

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tuesday, Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG) announced its plans to open between 350 and 370 new restaurants in 2026 and place an Apprentice in each of its more than 4,200 company-owned restaurants by the end of 2027.



The move reflects its commitment to developing talent, strengthening restaurant operations and preparing leaders to support the company's continued growth.



To support employees, Apprentices provide additional leadership and staffing coverage during peak periods and weekends, helping teams focus on operational execution.



In pre-market hours, CMG was trading at $36.98, down 0.14 percent on the NYSE.



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