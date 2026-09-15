

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - James Hardie Industries plc (JHX), an exterior home and outdoor living solutions provider, is outlining its growth strategy and long-term value creation plans at its first Investor Day since combining with AZEK.



The company said it expects to deliver 4% to 7% growth above market, driven by a $23 billion material conversion opportunity, self-help growth initiatives and $500 million in anticipated revenue synergies.



James Hardie reaffirmed its second-quarter and fiscal 2027 sales and adjusted EBITDA guidance, while raising its fiscal 2027 free cash flow guidance despite the continued challenging macroeconomic environment.



The company also said it now expects to achieve its original $125 million cost synergy target approximately one year ahead of schedule.



James Hardie shares were down nearly 1% in pre-market trading after closing at $28.33 on Monday.



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