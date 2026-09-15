Bitterroot Resources Ltd.: Bitterroot Resources Awarded US$5.22 Million by the US Dept of War for the LM Nickel-Copper Exploration Project, Michigan

WEST VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / September 15, 2026 / The U.S. Department of War has invested up to US$5,223,431 in Defense Production Act (DPA) Title III funding to Trans Superior Resources, Inc., Bitterroot Resources Ltd.'s Michigan subsidiary (TSXV:BTT). The investment will be used to fund, on a 50/50 cost share basis, exploratory drilling, geophysical and geochemical surveys, permitting and associated costs (including labour, equipment, travel, and other direct costs) on the LM Project, a nickel-copper exploration joint venture in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

Trans Superior Resources, Inc. is the LM Project operator, owning 51%, with the remainder held by Michigan-based, privately held, Below Exploration Inc.

Michael Carr, CEO of Bitterroot and Trans Superior commented: "The Department of War's DPA Title III funds are a significant investment in our shared goal to locate a high-grade domestic source of nickel. The non-dilutive funds will reduce our cost of capital and allow the LM Project partners to finance and resume an aggressive drilling program on the highly prospective LM magma conduit."

The LM Project is located within the Upper Peninsula of Michigan's Baraga Basin, which hosts the only nickel mine in the USA, Talon Metals' Eagle Mine. The Baraga Basin is highly prospective for discovery of additional high-grade, magmatic conduit-hosted nickel-copper deposits. Previous drilling by Bitterroot and Below on the LM Property (7,565 metres in 26 core holes, to a depth of 300 metres) has defined a magma conduit that hosts disseminated, semi-massive and/or massive sulphide nickel-copper-PGM mineralization of high metal tenor in 10 of 26 holes. Drill intervals and photographs of the mineralization are available at www.bitterrootresources.com.

The DPA Title III funding will be used to explore the most prospective and untested part of the LM conduit, in the 400-700 metres depth range. In the fourth quarter of 2026, Trans Superior's management plans to initiate a drilling program consisting of approximately 15-20, 500-700-metre-long core holes on the LM Project. Drilling will follow the LM conduit down from its deepest known point to successively deeper levels. During drilling, borehole electromagnetic (BHEM) and other geophysical surveys will help vector towards potential accumulations of Ni/Cu massive sulphides. The primary objective is to locate the source of high-grade Ni/Cu massive sulphide rip-up clasts seen in the previous drilling. The LM conduit and other nearby targets are potentially very high value, making them viable targets for rapid development of domestic US nickel and copper resources.

Mr. Jeff Rowe, P.Geo, is the Qualified Person responsible for the technical content of this disclosure.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Michael S. Carr

CEO and Director

Contact: tel. 604 922 1351

infoman@bitterrootresources.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS: Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "expects" or "it is expected", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. This document contains statements about expected or anticipated future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and as a result, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, such as general economic, market and business conditions, regulatory processes and actions, technical issues, new legislation, competitive conditions, the uncertainties resulting from potential delays or changes in plans, the occurrence of unexpected events and the company's ability to execute and implement its future plans. Actual events may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. When relying on forward-looking statements to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by applicable securities laws. For such forward-looking statements, we claim the safe harbour for forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Legislation Reform Act of 1995.

SOURCE: Bitterroot Resources Ltd.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/bitterroot-resources-awarded-us5.22-million-by-the-us-dept-of-war-for-the-lm-nic-1220940