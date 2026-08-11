Bitterroot Resources Ltd. - Update on the LM Nickel-Copper Project, Michigan, USA

WEST VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / August 11, 2026 / Bitterroot Resources Ltd.'s (TSXV:BTT) Michigan subsidiary Trans Superior Resources, Inc., together with several investors, have purchased the surface estate on the strategically-located LM nickel-copper property in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. This purchase gives Bitterroot and its minority joint venture partner Below Exploration Inc. control of the LM Property for mineral exploration and development, plus a valuable hardwood timber resource.

Trans Superior owns 20% of the new LM Property surface owner, Ravine River Properties LLC, with the remainder held by four Michigan-based investors whose interests are similarly aligned, through their equity interests in Bitterroot and/or Below Exploration. The purchase price was US$170,000.

In addition, Trans Superior has received a three-year access/road use permit from a local timber company, which will simplify drill access to the east half of the LM Property. In June, Talon Metals Corp. resumed drilling its Roland target, approximately 120 metres east of the LM Property. In late July, Perseverance Metals Inc. initiated its first drilling program on the nearby Voyageur Lands, under option/earn-in from Bitterroot and partner Altius Minerals Corporation. Also in July, as part of the Defence Production Act Title III environmental review process, Trans Superior completed a contractor-led archaeological survey on the 40-acre LM Property and the nearby 80-acre MPC lease. No archaeological resources were identified. Follow-up government-led consultation is underway.

The LM Project is within the Baraga Basin, which hosts the only nickel mine in the USA, Talon's Eagle Mine. The Baraga Basin is highly prospective for discovery of additional high-grade, magmatic conduit-hosted nickel-copper deposits. The LM and Roland targets are believed to be parts of the same magmatic conduit system. Previous drilling by Bitterroot and Below on the LM Property (7,565 metres in 26 core holes, to a depth of 300 metres) has defined a magma conduit that hosts disseminated, semi-massive and/or massive sulphide nickel-copper PGM mineralization of high metal tenor in 10 of 26 holes. Drill intervals and photographs of the mineralization are available at www.bitterrootresources.com. The most prospective and untested part of the LM intrusion is in the 400-700 metres depth range, which will be drill-tested, subject to financing.

Michael Carr, CEO of Bitterroot commented; "The relatively low-cost acquisition of the LM Property's surface estate increases our operational flexibility and extends our drilling season. As we pursue various sources of funding for drilling at LM, we see concurrent potential benefits from Perseverance and Talon's drilling in 2026 and beyond".

Mr. Jeff Rowe, P.Geo, is the Qualified Person responsible for the technical content of this disclosure.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Michael S. Carr

CEO and Director

Contact: 604 922 1351

infoman@bitterrootresources.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS: Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "expects" or "it is expected", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. This document contains statements about expected or anticipated future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and as a result, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, such as general economic, market and business conditions, regulatory processes and actions, technical issues, new legislation, competitive conditions, the uncertainties resulting from potential delays or changes in plans, the occurrence of unexpected events and the company's ability to execute and implement its future plans. Actual events may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. When relying on forward-looking statements to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by applicable securities laws. For such forward-looking statements, we claim the safe harbour for forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Legislation Reform Act of 1995.

SOURCE: Bitterroot Resources Ltd.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/bitterroot-resources-ltd.-update-on-the-lm-nickel-copper-project-michigan-usa-1206035