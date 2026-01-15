Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 16.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Diese Goldaktie beschleunigt ihr Explorationsprogramm - Ergebnisse sprengen den Plan
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14102 | ISIN: CA0919012074 | Ticker-Symbol: BQ51
Düsseldorf
15.01.26 | 08:13
0,050 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BITTERROOT RESOURCES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BITTERROOT RESOURCES LTD 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
15.01.2026 23:26 Uhr
223 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Bitterroot Resources Ltd.: Drilling Resumes on The Nighthawk Gold/Silver Project, Nevada

WEST VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / January 15, 2026 / Drilling has resumed on Bitterroot Resources Ltd.'s (TSXV:BTT) 100%-owned Nighthawk Gold/Silver Project. Nighthawk is located on BLM-managed Federal land, some 25 miles west of the historic Tonopah gold/silver district in the Walker Lane Belt of west-central Nevada.

Drilling is expected to test up to five targets for structurally-controlled epithermal gold/silver mineralization. While drilling was paused, several of the previously-identified targets were further refined using ambient/active seismic geophysical surveys and proprietary processing software. The seismic surveys were designed to improve target resolution.

The Nighthawk Project is contiguous with A2 Gold's Castle Project, comprising the past-producing open pit/heap-leach Boss Mine and the undeveloped, near-surface Castle, Berg and Black Rock gold deposits.

Additional information on the Nighthawk Gold/Silver Project is available on the Company's website www.bitterrootresources.com.

Mr. Charles Greig, M.Sc, P.Geo, is the Qualified Person responsible for the technical content of this news release.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS,

Michael S. Carr
Director and CEO

About Bitterroot Resources Ltd.: Through its US subsidiary Trans Superior Resources, Inc., Bitterroot owns a 100%, royalty-free interest in the 219-claim Nighthawk Gold/Silver Project near Tonopah, NV. Trans Superior also owns a 51% interest in the LM Nickel/Copper Project in the highly prospective Roland area of the Baraga Basin in Michigan's Upper Peninsula. The Baraga Basin hosts the USA's only operating nickel/copper mine, Talon Metals Corp.'s (previously Lundin Mining's) Eagle Mine, plus the Boulderdash and Roland prospects, which are being aggressively explored by Talon. Bitterroot's LM and Talon's Roland prospects are likely parts of the same nickel/copper-mineralized conduit system. More drilling is planned at LM, subject to financing. Bitterroot also owns 5.9% of Perseverance Metals Inc., a Quebec and Michigan-focused nickel/copper exploration company. Perseverance's management plans to drill new magmatic nickel/copper targets in the Upper Peninsula in early 2026.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS: Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "expects" or "it is expected", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. This document contains statements about expected or anticipated future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and as a result, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, such as general economic, market and business conditions, regulatory processes and actions, technical issues, new legislation, competitive conditions, the uncertainties resulting from potential delays or changes in plans, the occurrence of unexpected events and the company's ability to execute and implement its future plans. Actual events may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. When relying on forward-looking statements to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by applicable securities laws. For such forward-looking statements, we claim the safe harbour for forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Legislation Reform Act of 1995.

CONTACT:

Michael Carr, CEO
Tel: 604 922 1351
Email: infoman@bitterrootresources.com

SOURCE: Bitterroot Resources Ltd.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/drilling-resumes-on-the-nighthawk-gold%2fsilver-project-nevada-1128450

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Gold & Silber auf Rekordjagd
Kaum eine Entwicklung war 2025 so eindrucksvoll wie der Höhenflug der Edelmetalle. Allen voran Silber: Angetrieben von einem strukturellen Angebotsdefizit, explodierte der Preis und übertrumpfte dabei den „großen Bruder“ Gold. Die Nachfrage aus dem Investmentsektor zieht weiter an, und ein Preisziel von 100 US-Dollar rückt in greifbare Nähe.

Auch Gold markierte neue Meilensteine. Mit dem Durchbruch über 3.000 und 4.000 US-Dollar pro Unze hat sich der übergeordnete Aufwärtstrend eindrucksvoll bestätigt. Rücksetzer bleiben möglich, doch der nächste Zielbereich bei 5.000 US-Dollar ist charttechnisch fest im Blick. Die fundamentalen Treiber sind intakt, eine nachhaltige Trendwende aktuell nicht in Sicht.

Für Anlegerinnen und Anleger bedeutet das: Jetzt ist die Zeit, um gezielt auf starke Produzenten zu setzen. In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Gold- und Silberaktien vor, die trotz Rallye weiter attraktives Potenzial bieten, mit robusten Fundamentaldaten und starken Projekten in aussichtsreichen Regionen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und von der nächsten Welle im Edelmetall-Boom profitieren!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.