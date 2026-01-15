Bitterroot Resources Ltd.: Drilling Resumes on The Nighthawk Gold/Silver Project, Nevada

WEST VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / January 15, 2026 / Drilling has resumed on Bitterroot Resources Ltd.'s (TSXV:BTT) 100%-owned Nighthawk Gold/Silver Project. Nighthawk is located on BLM-managed Federal land, some 25 miles west of the historic Tonopah gold/silver district in the Walker Lane Belt of west-central Nevada.

Drilling is expected to test up to five targets for structurally-controlled epithermal gold/silver mineralization. While drilling was paused, several of the previously-identified targets were further refined using ambient/active seismic geophysical surveys and proprietary processing software. The seismic surveys were designed to improve target resolution.

The Nighthawk Project is contiguous with A2 Gold's Castle Project, comprising the past-producing open pit/heap-leach Boss Mine and the undeveloped, near-surface Castle, Berg and Black Rock gold deposits.

Additional information on the Nighthawk Gold/Silver Project is available on the Company's website www.bitterrootresources.com.

Mr. Charles Greig, M.Sc, P.Geo, is the Qualified Person responsible for the technical content of this news release.

About Bitterroot Resources Ltd.: Through its US subsidiary Trans Superior Resources, Inc., Bitterroot owns a 100%, royalty-free interest in the 219-claim Nighthawk Gold/Silver Project near Tonopah, NV. Trans Superior also owns a 51% interest in the LM Nickel/Copper Project in the highly prospective Roland area of the Baraga Basin in Michigan's Upper Peninsula. The Baraga Basin hosts the USA's only operating nickel/copper mine, Talon Metals Corp.'s (previously Lundin Mining's) Eagle Mine, plus the Boulderdash and Roland prospects, which are being aggressively explored by Talon. Bitterroot's LM and Talon's Roland prospects are likely parts of the same nickel/copper-mineralized conduit system. More drilling is planned at LM, subject to financing. Bitterroot also owns 5.9% of Perseverance Metals Inc., a Quebec and Michigan-focused nickel/copper exploration company. Perseverance's management plans to drill new magmatic nickel/copper targets in the Upper Peninsula in early 2026.

