Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 15.09.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
80,4 g/t Gold und 131 g/t Silber: Was, wenn die alten Minen erst der Anfang waren?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 859034 | ISIN: US1266501006 | Ticker-Symbol: CVS
Tradegate
15.09.26 | 12:06
82,82 Euro
+0,07 % +0,06
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
USA 500
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
82,0882,7415:06
82,3682,7414:58
ACCESS Newswire
15.09.2026 15:02 Uhr
25 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Thank You! CVS Health Awards Grant to Windy City Harvest During Grace Manor Community Event in Chicago, Illinois

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / September 15, 2026 / Last month, CVS Health, Aetna Better Health of Illinois, Oak Street Health and community leaders gathered at Grace Manor in Chicago's North Lawndale neighborhood to host a resident-focused resource fair designed to support health, wellness, education and economic opportunity. The event brought together residents, local leaders and community organizations for a day of health services, resource connections and family-friendly activities. Elected officials in attendance included State Senator Lakesia Collins, Alderperson Monique Scott and Cook County Commissioner Michael Scott Jr.

The event marked a return to Grace Manor, a 65-unit affordable housing community for families that opened in November 2025 with nearly $18 million in investment from CVS Health. The gathering reflected the company's continued commitment to supporting residents beyond housing by connecting individuals and families with resources that promote overall well-being.

One highlight of the day was the presentation of a CVS Health grant to Windy City Harvest, the Chicago Botanic Garden's urban agriculture and workforce development program. Located near Grace Manor, Windy City Harvest works to expand food access, create career opportunities and improve community health across Chicago's West and South Sides.

Ahead of the event, CVS Health colleagues volunteered at Windy City Harvest's Rodeo Farm, helping harvest fresh produce and support ongoing farm operations. During the grant presentation, attendees learned that produce harvested through the volunteer effort was included in VeggieRx boxes distributed to Grace Manor residents at the wellness fair.

Residents had access to a variety of services and activities throughout the event, including:

  • Free health screenings through Project Health
  • Vaccination services provided by CVS Pharmacy
  • Community resource information from Oak Street Health and Aetna Better Health of Illinois
  • A healthy cooking demonstration from Real Foods Collective
  • Back-to-school backpack distribution and school supply activities
  • Complimentary barber and hair-braiding services
  • Healthy snacks from Well Market
  • Produce-filled VeggieRx boxes provided through Windy City Harvest

The event showcased the power of collaboration among health care providers, community organizations and local leaders to address the social and economic factors that influence health outcomes.

"Our investment in Grace Manor and Windy City Harvest reflect a long-term commitment to the neighborhoods we serve," said Melanie Fernando, CEO of Aetna Better Health of Illinois. "We're proud to support that work through collaborations and investments that advance whole-person health and address the factors that influence health outcomes."

Through the company's ongoing affordable housing investments and work with organizations like Windy City Harvest, CVS Health and Aetna are helping connect people with resources, services and opportunities that support their well-being. Events like this demonstrate how community partnerships can strengthen families, enrich neighborhoods and create lasting impact.

Find more stories and multimedia from CVS Health at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: CVS Health
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/cvs-health
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: CVS Health



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/thank-you-cvs-health-awards-grant-to-windy-city-harvest-during-grace-1221107

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.