Thank You! CVS Health Awards Grant to Windy City Harvest During Grace Manor Community Event in Chicago, Illinois

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / September 15, 2026 / Last month, CVS Health, Aetna Better Health of Illinois, Oak Street Health and community leaders gathered at Grace Manor in Chicago's North Lawndale neighborhood to host a resident-focused resource fair designed to support health, wellness, education and economic opportunity. The event brought together residents, local leaders and community organizations for a day of health services, resource connections and family-friendly activities. Elected officials in attendance included State Senator Lakesia Collins, Alderperson Monique Scott and Cook County Commissioner Michael Scott Jr.

The event marked a return to Grace Manor, a 65-unit affordable housing community for families that opened in November 2025 with nearly $18 million in investment from CVS Health. The gathering reflected the company's continued commitment to supporting residents beyond housing by connecting individuals and families with resources that promote overall well-being.

One highlight of the day was the presentation of a CVS Health grant to Windy City Harvest, the Chicago Botanic Garden's urban agriculture and workforce development program. Located near Grace Manor, Windy City Harvest works to expand food access, create career opportunities and improve community health across Chicago's West and South Sides.

Ahead of the event, CVS Health colleagues volunteered at Windy City Harvest's Rodeo Farm, helping harvest fresh produce and support ongoing farm operations. During the grant presentation, attendees learned that produce harvested through the volunteer effort was included in VeggieRx boxes distributed to Grace Manor residents at the wellness fair.

Residents had access to a variety of services and activities throughout the event, including:

Free health screenings through Project Health

Vaccination services provided by CVS Pharmacy

Community resource information from Oak Street Health and Aetna Better Health of Illinois

A healthy cooking demonstration from Real Foods Collective

Back-to-school backpack distribution and school supply activities

Complimentary barber and hair-braiding services

Healthy snacks from Well Market

Produce-filled VeggieRx boxes provided through Windy City Harvest

The event showcased the power of collaboration among health care providers, community organizations and local leaders to address the social and economic factors that influence health outcomes.

"Our investment in Grace Manor and Windy City Harvest reflect a long-term commitment to the neighborhoods we serve," said Melanie Fernando, CEO of Aetna Better Health of Illinois. "We're proud to support that work through collaborations and investments that advance whole-person health and address the factors that influence health outcomes."

Through the company's ongoing affordable housing investments and work with organizations like Windy City Harvest, CVS Health and Aetna are helping connect people with resources, services and opportunities that support their well-being. Events like this demonstrate how community partnerships can strengthen families, enrich neighborhoods and create lasting impact.

Find more stories and multimedia from CVS Health at 3blmedia.com.

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SOURCE: CVS Health

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/thank-you-cvs-health-awards-grant-to-windy-city-harvest-during-grace-1221107