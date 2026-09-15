

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - General Motors Co. (GM) announced Tuesday the launch of a new user interface designed to bring state-of-the-art graphics, intuitive layouts, and deeply integrated intelligence directly to the cabin.



The new user interface debuts first on GM's light-duty pickup trucks - the 2027 Chevrolet Silverado and 2027 GMC Sierra.



Built directly around real customer feedback, GM's new interface unifies software, hardware, and design to deliver fast access, clear information, and effortless control on every drive. It brings high-tech digital sophistication to GM's highest-volume vehicles before expanding across the broader portfolio.



Built as a single scalable foundation across electric, gas and diesel-powered vehicles, it transforms time spent behind the wheel into an effortless, personalized journey.



The new interface features high-contrast displays, re-imagined multi-view home screen. mode-aware cluster layouts, next-gen 3D driving visualization, streamlined hands-free activation, personalized and quick-access controls, non-Intrusive calls and updated Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.



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