Lumentum thought leaders to discuss innovations in AI interconnects, silicon photonics, VCSELs, and optical networking

Lumentum, a global leader in optical and photonic technology, today announced its speaker line-up at the 2026 European Conference on Optical Communications (ECOC) in Málaga, Spain. The event will be held from September 20 24 at the Trade Fair and Congress Center of Málaga. Visit Lumentum stand #2050.

Can Fast Narrow Channels Keep Rising Without Limit or Will Slow and Wide Become the Winner? Matt Sysak , CTO Sunday, September 20 from 2:00 3:30 p.m. PV-R Multipurpose Room

Market Focus: Laser Innovations Enabling the New Photonics Ecosystem Optimized for AI System interconnects Loukas Paraschis , VP, Business Development Tuesday, September 22 from 12:40 12:55 p.m. Market Focus Theater

Market Focus: Fireside Chat Rafik Ward , SVP, Chief Strategy Officer and Chief Marketing Officer Tuesday, September 22 from 1:00 1:55 p.m. Market Focus Theater

Silicon Photonics Workshop Hosted by Soitec Matt Sysak , CTO Tuesday, September 22 from 6:00 9:00 p.m. NH Hotel

Pushing Terabits: 800G and 1.6T Silicon Photonic Transmitters at Scale Erman Timurdogan , Director, Silicon Photonics R&D Wednesday, September 23 from 11:00 11:30 a.m. A2 Auditorium 2

Panel: Inside the AI Fabric: Scaling the Networks Behind Tomorrow's AI Factories Christian Urricariet , Senior Director, Product and Strategic Marketing Wednesday, September 23 from 1:00 1:45 p.m. Product Focus Stage

Performance, Reliability and Manufacturability of 1060nm VCSEL Arrays for AI Data Center Scale-Up Matthew Peters , Senior Director, R&D Wednesday, September 23 from 6:00 6:30 p.m. PV-R Multipurpose Room



About Lumentum

Lumentum (NASDAQ: LITE) is a global leader in optical and photonic technologies that power the networks and infrastructure behind AI, cloud computing, and next-generation communications. Built on decades of photonics innovation, Lumentum delivers high-performance lasers, modules, and optical subsystems that enable scalable, energy-efficient data center connectivity, advanced telecom networks, industrial manufacturing, and sensing applications. Headquartered in San Jose, California, the company operates R&D, manufacturing, and sales facilities worldwide. Learn more at www.lumentum.com.

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Contacts:

Media: Victoria McDonald, +1.408.404.0636, media@lumentum.com

Investors: Kathy Ta, +1.408.750.3853; investor.relations@lumentum.com