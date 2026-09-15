Purpose-built inference accelerator with robust software toolchain gives enterprises greater control over where and how AI runs, where data goes and what it costs

Axelera AI, the European leader in AI acceleration hardware, announced the launch of the Europa architecture with a growing ecosystem of OEM, ODM and technology partners, including validated systems with Dell and Supermicro. Europa, a next-generation AI Processing Unit (AIPU), extends the advantages of Axelera AI's edge-first architecture to more demanding enterprise and data center workloads, giving organizations a practical path to run production AI on infrastructure they control.

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Axelera AI Europa Product Line: Axelera Server 250p fhfl PCIe Card Axelera EDGE 232p hhhl PCIe Card Europa AIPU

With a sales pipeline that exceeds $1.5 billion, Axelera's performance per watt leadership is driving customer wins across AI factories and gigafactories in Europe. The company has deployments with more than 600 customers across the globe, spanning defense, robotics, drones, retail and security applications.

Inference is recognized as the bulk of the AI compute load, but with rising cloud costs, exponential usage of tokens, power and GPU constraints, and increasingly capable smaller models, the economics of where AI can and should run are changing. Many enterprise applications don't require the largest frontier models or most expensive hardware; they need infrastructure designed to run persistent AI workloads securely and at a cost organizations can sustain. And with up to 6x the tokens per second per watt than GPU-based solutions, customers can reliably deploy within their own environments without sacrificing performance.

Axelera products based on the Europa architecture give organizations greater control over where AI runs, where their data goes and what it costs. This is particularly important in Physical AI deployments, and markets such as financial services, healthcare, legal, defense and government, where security, compliance and data sovereignty requirements can limit the use of public cloud AI.

"Dell Technologies is working with AI systems integrator E4 and Axelera AI to support the deployment of next-generation AI infrastructure for the EU AI Factories in Italy and Luxembourg. Together, the collaboration brings the performance, control and sovereignty organizations need to advance AI innovation while keeping critical infrastructure and data aligned with Europe's digital autonomy goals," said Peter Barnes, General Manager, EMEA HPC, Dell Technologies.

"AI is an imperative at most companies, but ensuring that an enterprise can get the highest return from the infrastructure while controlling their data is imperative," said Fabrizio Del Maffeo, CEO and co-founder of Axelera AI. "We built our architecture around some of the hardest constraints in computing: power, energy, cost and the need to process data locally. Europa applies those same principles, expanding from Physical to Enterprise AI, giving organizations the performance they need for increasingly sophisticated workloads while keeping control of their data, infrastructure and economics."

Built for Modern Enterprise Inference

Europa is designed for the growing mix of AI workloads, including agentic systems, vision-language models, generative AI and machine and computer vision. It gives organizations a practical way to add AI inference capacity in existing server environments while addressing real-world power, cost, security and operational constraints.

Built on the same architecture principles proven across Axelera AI's existing Embedded, Edge and Server portfolio, Europa brings high-performance, energy-efficient inference to more demanding enterprise workloads. Europa is available as a chip with customers designing their own boards, as a half-height, half-length PCIe card (Axelera Edge 232p) or a full-height, full-length PCIe card (Axelera Server 250p). The standard PCIe form factors enable organizations to add AI capacity without rebuilding their infrastructure around a new platform.

A Broader Partner Ecosystem

Shipping now, Europa is supported by Axelera AI's growing ecosystem of OEM, technology, software and industry partners. Together, these partners give enterprises a path from AI acceleration hardware to complete, deployable solutions, rather than requiring them to assemble every layer of the stack independently.

The Axelera Edge 232p is available in a fully validated Dell XE5 and a Supermicro 111AD. These new systems join the list of validated and available systems with global OEMs including Advantech, Axiomtek, HPE, Lenovo, Seco and others, with additional systems to be publicly announced soon.

Axelera AI's broader partner network helps customers address the full set of requirements involved in scaling their AI solutions, from infrastructure and software to industry-specific applications. As the global ecosystem continues to expand, customers will have more ways to deploy Europa in solutions aligned to their performance, operational and business needs.

Simplifying Deployment from Embedded to Edge to Server, Physical or Enterprise AI

Axelera AI's Voyager Toolchain helps developers optimize existing AI models for Axelera AI hardware and move more quickly from development to production. Supporting all Axelera AI hardware, Voyager provides a consistent foundation for deploying AI inference from edge devices to enterprise infrastructure.

Developers are also welcome to use Voyager Wingman, an agentic platform that can easily port existing inference pipelines, create new pipelines, and optimize code.

Model support has been a limiting factor for many customers and silicon providers. Last week, Axelera disclosed its novel approach, and first of its kind model compilation, AxeleraScript (AxScript). You can learn more about AxScript in our blog.

See Axelera's Europa and Voyager Toolchain at AI Infra Summit

Fabrizio Del Maffeo will discuss the infrastructure shifts driving the next phase of enterprise and Physical AI during his keynote, "The Physical AI Inflection Point: Industry Shifts, Adoption Barriers, and the Infrastructure Imperative," on September 15 from 11:00-11:20 a.m. at AI Infra Summit in Santa Clara. Attendees can also see Europa in action and meet with Axelera AI at booth 930.

Learn more about Europa products here.

About Axelera AI

Axelera AI is a European AI semiconductor company developing next-generation AI acceleration hardware for edge computing and data center applications. With an edge-first architecture that addresses AI's critical energy and cooling constraints, Axelera AI has deployed across more than 600 customers including in telecommunications, aerospace, and enterprise sectors. The company's Europa and Metis platforms deliver high-performance AI inference solutions that enable deployment at scale within real-world power and thermal budgets. Through its Partner Accelerator Network and Voyager SDK, Axelera AI provides a comprehensive ecosystem approach that ensures accessibility and rapid deployment.

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Matt Stubbs

Voxus PR

mstubbs@voxuspr.com