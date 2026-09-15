Cyolo and Nozomi Networks Announce Integration to Streamline OT Access Policy Management

New integration enables asset data to flow continuously and seamlessly between Cyolo and Nozomi platforms, streamlining the creation of access policies and enabling dynamic, risk-based access controls.

MIRAMAR, Fla. and SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyolo, the leading provider of secure connectivity solutions for critical infrastructure and cyber-physical systems (CPS), and Nozomi Networks, the leader in OT, IoT and CPS security, today announced an integration between the two platforms. This certified integration enables asset data to flow continuously and bi-directionally between the Cyolo platform and the Nozomi Networks platform. This ongoing data exchange allows joint customers to simplify how access policies are created and maintained in Cyolo while enriching the asset inventory, risk and remediation data in Nozomi Networks.

With an up-to-date view of assets sourced directly from Nozomi, Cyolo customers can define and manage access policies through a single, streamlined process. Assets identified in the Nozomi Networks platform are reflected in Cyolo automatically, reducing manual effort and helping organizations keep access controls aligned with their environment as it changes. Additionally, asset data defined and managed by Cyolo synchronize to the Nozomi platform, serving as an additional source of asset data, eliminating visibility gaps, and enhancing the AI-powered risk management and remediation capabilities.

Building on this synchronization, the integration also supports dynamic, risk-based access policies in Cyolo. Because Nozomi continuously assesses the risk of each asset, Cyolo can incorporate that risk score directly into access policy. Organizations may establish thresholds so that, as an asset's risk level rises, access requirements adjust accordingly - for example, requiring additional authentication, approval, or session supervision - ensuring that access controls remain proportionate to risk.

"This integration brings together the visibility Nozomi provides with the access controls Cyolo enforces," said Michael Langer, VP Product, Cyolo. "Drawing on a continuous stream of asset and risk data, our joint customers can manage access policies more efficiently and ensure those policies reflect the current risk of each asset."

"Our customers depend on Nozomi Networks for a clear, continuous understanding of the assets and risks across their OT environments," said Adam Markham, Nozomi Networks Technology Alliances Director. "This integration extends that value by allowing our shared customers to translate Nozomi's insight into enforced access controls, while simultaneously enriching the asset-based risk scores themselves, ultimately helping them respond to changing risk more efficiently and consistently."

The integration is available to Cyolo and Nozomi customers now.

About Cyolo

Cyolo secures every connection across critical infrastructure and operational technology (OT) with a full-stack Secure Connectivity Platform that unifies remote privileged access and zero trust microsegmentation. Leading manufacturers, utilities, and data centers rely on Cyolo to securely connect employees and third parties to cyber-physical systems, provide real-time session intelligence, limit lateral movement, and contain blast radius. Purpose-built for the world's most critical operations, Cyolo makes secure connectivity surprisingly simple.

About Nozomi Networks

Nozomi Networks protects the world's critical infrastructure from cyber threats. Its platform uniquely combines network and endpoint visibility, threat detection, and AI-powered analysis for faster, more effective incident response. Customers rely on Nozomi Networks to minimize risk and complexity while maximizing operational resilience. www.nozominetworks.com.

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