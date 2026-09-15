

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Bulgaria's consumer price inflation accelerated as estimated initially in August amid higher transportation costs, the latest data from the National Statistical Institute showed on Tuesday.



The consumer price index, or CPI, climbed 5.1 percent year-over-year in August, faster than the 4.5 percent rise in July. That was in line with the flash data published on August 31.



Inflation based on transportation quickened notably to 21.5 percent from 14.5 percent, and housing and utility costs grew at a stable pace of 5.1 percent. Meanwhile, the annual price growth of food and non-alcoholic beverages eased to 0.6 percent from 1.2 percent, and clothing and footwear prices remained flat.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.6 percent after rebounding 0.8 percent in July, confirming the flash data.



The EU measure of inflation, the harmonized index of consumer prices, also rose at a faster pace of 5.1 percent annually in August versus a 4.4 percent increase in July, as estimated.



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