Vancouver, British Columbia and Pelly Crossing, Yukon--(Newsfile Corp. - September 15, 2026) - Selkirk Copper Mines Inc. (TSXV: SCMI) (FSE: IO20) (OTCQX: SKRKF) ("Selkirk Copper" or the "Company") is honored to announce that the Minto Project has been selected for inclusion in the 2026 Canada Investment Summit Dealbook (the "Dealbook"). The Dealbook is a summary of curated investment opportunities across Canada that are profiled to a cross-section of leading Canadian and global investors attending the inaugural Canada Investment Summit (the "Summit"), an initiative designed to showcase Canadian investment opportunities as part of the Government of Canada's broader strategy to mobilize long-term capital into strategic Canadian industries and assets. Selkirk Copper, a copper-gold-silver mine restart opportunity in the Yukon Territory targeting first production in mid-2028, is the first publicly traded mining company in Canada where a majority equity stake is held by a First Nation, the Selkirk First Nation, and is one of a select group of opportunities profiled from the Yukon Territory.

The investor-focused Canada Investment Summit is a forum hosted by Prime Minister Mark Carney, in partnership with CPP Investments and PSP Investments, that is shedding much needed light on a wide range of investment opportunities from every province and territory in Canada to leading Canadian and global investors. The Summit forms part of the Government of Canada's broader objective of catalyzing C$1 trillion in total investment in Canada over the next five years, with critical minerals identified among the sectors expected to help drive new investment and strengthen Canada's economic resilience.

"The Canada Investment Summit has provided an important platform for the Yukon to showcase some of its most significant mining and critical mineral projects to an international audience of investors and business leaders. The Yukon's participation highlights the Territory's potential to play an important role in near and long-term, sustainable critical mineral production," said Colin Joudrie, President & CEO. "Having the Minto Project included in the Dealbook is a testament to the foresight of the Selkirk First Nation in acquiring the former producing copper-gold-silver mine. It also reflects the work of the Selkirk Copper team and early investors, who have rapidly positioned the asset for a potential restart in mid-2028. Selkirk Copper's inclusion in the Dealbook provides valuable visibility among investors and highlights the Minto Project's potential to contribute to near-term critical mineral development in Canada. This increased awareness is an important step toward attracting the institutional capital required to advance the project toward restart."

Chief Jeremy Harper, Selkirk First Nation, added the following: "Selkirk First Nation is confident in the potential to restart copper-gold-silver production at Selkirk Copper and contribute critical minerals that are increasingly important to Canada and the global economy. The partnership behind Selkirk Copper brings together industry expertise and investment capacity with Selkirk citizen knowledge and stewardship. It is grounded in recognition of our enduring spiritual connection to these Category A Lands and our responsibility to safeguard them while creating meaningful opportunities for our citizens. We appreciate the Government of Canada's Investment Summit initiative and look forward to highlighting Selkirk Copper to Canadian and global investors."

About 2026 Canada Investment Summit

Additional information regarding the 2026 Canada Investment Summit is available on the Government of Canada's Canada Investment Summit website.

About Invest Yukon Day and Yukon Mining Alliance

Building on this momentum, Invest Yukon Day is a satellite investor event supported by the Yukon Government and the Yukon Mining Alliance, featuring Yukon companies included in the Dealbook. Open to investors, the event will include remarks from Yukon Premier Currie Dixon and an investor-focused panel discussion featuring Selkirk Copper, providing an opportunity to further highlight Yukon projects and their investment potential directly to the investment community. This event takes place September 16, 2026 at the Sheraton Centre Hotel from 8:30 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. EST. If you wish to attend, please RSVP to liz@investyukon.ca.

About Selkirk First Nation

Selkirk First Nation is centered in Pelly Crossing, a community in central Yukon, 280 km north of Whitehorse. They are a self-governing First Nation, having signed its Final and Self-Government Agreements in 1997. Selkirk First Nation owns 4,740 square kilometers of Settlement Land, including 2,408 square kilometers where they own both the surface and subsurface. Selkirk First Nation is one of three self-governing Northern Tutchone First Nations in the Yukon. The Selkirk First Nation, indirectly, holds a controlling equity stake in Selkirk Copper.

About Selkirk Copper

Selkirk Copper is a well-financed, newly formed company with a controlling interest held by the Selkirk First Nation through its wholly owned subsidiary, that, in partnership with the Selkirk First Nation, is completing a thorough exploration drilling campaign and a restart and redevelopment plan for the former Minto copper-gold-silver mine based on best-in-class environmentally sustainable mining, development and reclamation practice. Selkirk Copper controls 26,850 hectares of prospective mineral claims located in the Minto-Carmacks copper belt as well as significant open-pit and underground infrastructure, a 4,100 tonne per day processing plant, 400-person full-rotation camp, water treatment facilities, numerous ancillary buildings, and mobile equipment centered on the former Minto copper-gold-silver mine. Selkirk Copper's mineral tenure, operation infrastructure, access roads and powerline, is located on or adjacent to Lands of the Selkirk First Nation much of which is surrounded by prospective Selkirk First Nation Category A Lands.

Selkirk Copper Mines Inc. is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol TSXV: SCMI, has a secondary listing on the Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol FSE: IO20, and its common shares trade under the symbol OTCQX: SKRKF on the OTCQX Best Market, a U.S. marketplace operated by OTC Markets Group Inc.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Except for the statements of historical fact, this news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. When used in this news release, the words "estimate", "project", "belief", "anticipate", "intend", "expect", "plan", "predict", "may" or "should" and the negative of these words, or variations thereon or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements and information. The forward-looking statements and information in this news release include information relating to: the use of the MRE for the development of an updated PEA; potential for improvement in quality of the Company's mine plans; development of an updated mine plan and targeted mine life; the remainder of the Company's drill program and integrating results into ongoing studies results and the support of a feasibility study and the timing thereof; the filing of the Technical Report and timing thereof; technical and economic factors that may influence prospects of economic extraction; the business plans and objectives of the Company; and future planned drilling and feasibility study work. Such forward-looking information is based on the Company's expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release.

By their nature, forward-looking statement involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual result, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including but not limited to: the potential inability of the Company to continue as a going concern, risks associated with potential governmental and/or regulatory action with respect to the Company's operations, the potential inability of the Company to implement its business plan going forward, including but not limited to completing the remainder of the Company's drill program, completing the PEA and Technical Report, and the development of an update mine plan and targeted mine life. Such statements and information reflect the current view of the Company and are based on information currently available to the Company. In connection with the forward-looking information contained in this news release, the Company has made assumptions about the Company's ability to execute on its business plans. The Company has also assumed that no significant events will occur outside the Company's normal course of business. Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking information are reasonable, forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such information due to the inherent uncertainty therein.

Any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

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