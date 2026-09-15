Nokia: When Fiber Becomes a Sensor: Why AI Is the Missing Ingredient in Next-Generation Network Protection

by Kurt Raaflaub, Chris Janson

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / September 15, 2026 / From fiber monitoring to fiber sensing: A value multiplier

For decades, fiber optic networks have been treated as high-performance transport assets: essential, dependable, and largely measured by their ability to keep data moving. As mission-critical operators rethink resilience, security and operational intelligence, fiber is evolving from a passive communications medium into an active source of situational awareness. The shift from fiber monitoring to fiber sensing marks a fundamental change in how networks create value. Monitoring tells operators when performance has degraded or a link has failed - past tense. Sensing builds on this providing continuous insight into what is happening along and around the fiber route, often before service is affected. This breakthrough allows us to combine sensing and AI to translate complex physical signals into trusted, timely decisions.

This evolution matters most in mission-critical environments, especially power utilities, where communications networks don't just support office applications, they support the power grid itself. Reliability expectations are unforgiving. When people flip a switch, they trust the lights will come on. That means utilities need networks with high availability and survivability, plus the ability to anticipate issues rather than merely react to outages. Fiber sensing supports that goal by turning existing infrastructure into an early warning system that can detect abnormal activity along a route before it becomes a service fault or a security breach. Optical infrastructure modernization aligns directly with this need, as operators invest in transport that is not only higher-capacity but more observable, automated and resilient.

What fiber sensing detects and why earlier warning matters

Compared with traditional monitoring, fiber sensing changes the mindset from "is the link healthy?" to "what is happening along the network corridor?" That difference can be operationally decisive. Instead of learning that a cable was cut at 2:14 p.m., a sensing-enabled network might detect anomalous events at 2:07 p.m. consistent with groundwork repair or digging that is approaching the right-of-way. That early indication can be enough to contact the crew on site to stop work, dispatch security or local law enforcement or dispatch a fiber maintenance technician team before damage occurs. The value is not only the avoided downtime, but also better cost control and protection of reputation, because service continuity is a public promise for critical infrastructure providers.

Utility network modernization imperatives: Availability, performance, automation, security

Utilities tend to organize network modernization around several core imperatives: high availability, deterministic performance, lean operations via automation, and strong security and compliance. Availability is obvious, communications outages can cascade into operational risk. Deterministic performance is equally important but less visible to outsiders; equipment in substations and on poles often requires accurate timing and tight jitter performance. A network can be "up" while still drifting outside the tolerances needed for protection and control systems. Fiber sensing adds another tool for identifying when something is beginning to go awry, before it crosses a line that affects operations.

Operational efficiency: Faster root cause, fewer truck rolls

The operational efficiency argument is also compelling. Traditional fault investigation is frequently resource-intensive: alarms trigger truck rolls, teams hunt for root cause, and problems may only become clear after service is affected. Fiber sensing improves this by adding context - what happened, where it happened, and how the event is changing over time - which becomes an essential tool in determining root-cause of what could be catastrophic failures. More precise localization helps crews respond faster and reduces time spent searching along long routes. In environments where budgets are tight and resources are scarce, reducing unnecessary work is essential.

Security upgrade: Fiber as a distributed perimeter sensor

Security is where the conversation becomes even more interesting. Utilities and other critical infrastructure operators worry not just about storms and accidents, but also about tampering and intrusion. A fiber route often runs through remote areas and into sensitive facilities. The idea that fiber can detect not only breaks but also nearby malicious activity - door openings, footsteps, whispers or other acoustic signatures changes the security posture. The communications network begins to behave like a distributed perimeter sensor, providing continuous awareness across corridors that are difficult to patrol or instrument with standalone security devices.

Technology evolution: From OTDR to advanced optical signal insights

The underlying technology has evolved significantly. Historically, operators monitored optical power at the ends of a transmission link and reacted to abrupt changes. Diagnostic tools such as optical time-domain reflectometers (OTDR) send a pulse of light down the fiber and analyze backscatter, conceptually like radar. OTDR made it possible to locate breaks and degradations with increasing precision, sometimes within just a few meters. Modern sensing goes further by examining subtle shifts in the optical signal backscatter, using other optical properties such as optical wave phase and polarization changes, enabling conclusions about events along the fiber that do not necessarily create an immediate outage.

The technology breakthrough: Coherent optics and DSP at scale

Two shifts have made this practical at scale. First is the rise of coherent optical technology. Coherent receivers, once exotic and expensive, are now commonplace, and they can extract far more information from the optical signal than earlier approaches. Second is the dramatic growth in digital signal processing capability. DSP can take raw measurements of minute changes in the behavior of light traveling through glass and convert them into observations about real-world phenomena. Together, coherent optics and DSP significantly increase sensitivity to vibrations, seismic waves, and temperature effects.

Adding enabling AI: Making an ocean of network data actionable

Yet the most important leap comes after sensing and signal processing: interpretation. Higher sensitivity is powerful, but it can also overwhelm. Along many routes, there is constant background activity: traffic, pedestrians, industrial machinery, routine maintenance. If every vibration becomes an alarm, the system becomes unusable. This is why AI is not a nice-to-have; it is the enabling layer that turns sensing from impressive physics into decision-grade operations.

First building confidence: Learning "normal" by location and context

AI helps fiber sensing by learning what "normal" looks like for a specific network corridor and geographical environment. Normal is not universal. A fiber segment near a busy street has different baseline vibration patterns than a segment running through a quiet rural area; a site that sees scheduled maintenance at certain hours should not trigger the same alerts as a site where no one should be present after hours. Machine learning can classify patterns, reduce false positives, and incorporate context such as maintenance windows, authorized work orders, and recurring ambient noise. Over time, the system gets better at distinguishing meaningful anomalies from everyday activity. That improves confidence in alerts, which is essential if operators are going to automate responses or dispatch security teams based on detections.

Operating at scale: Acting on anomalies before failure or intrusion

AI also enables more proactive posture. Instead of waiting for a threshold breach, the system can identify trends that precede failure or intrusion. In practical terms, that means earlier warnings and more time to act. For mission-critical networks, time is not just money; it is safety, continuity, and resilience.

Deploying sensing without sacrificing bandwidth

It's worth noting that this added intelligence does not necessarily come with a large bandwidth penalty. Fiber sensing often leverages data that is already present in optical transceivers and receivers as part of their normal operation. The additional requirement is typically in measurement, processing, and software integration, rather than consuming large amounts of network capacity. As a result, sensing can operate in the background without compromising live traffic, allowing operators to gain new value from the same fiber used for communications.

Decades old optical platforms incompatible with the AI future.

Much of this capability is a side benefit of the adoption of coherent optical detection, now common in many optical networking equipment implementations. Next-generation capabilities tend to require modern optical infrastructure. Operators running decades-old equipment may find that full sensing performance isn't available until they upgrade. But that modernization is happening anyway. Bandwidth demand continues to grow, data centers are expanding, and AI-driven computing is increasing the need for high-capacity optical transport. Many organizations will refresh optics for throughput, latency, and flexibility reasons, and can then add sensing as an incremental enhancement with a relatively modest additional cost compared to the broader upgrade.

Better ROI from the same fiber: communications + awareness

The bigger strategic point is that fiber sensing improves the return on network investment. The same asset that carries grid telemetry, protection traffic, and enterprise connectivity can also help protect the physical corridor, detect threats early, and streamline operations. In a world where utilities must modernize to integrate renewables and meet decarbonization goals, protecting infrastructure and reducing operational friction is a direct enabler of transformation. AI makes that transformation practical by converting complex, location-specific signals into reliable, actionable insight.

The future: fiber sensing as a standard feature in optical networks

The bigger strategic point is that fiber sensing improves the return on network investment. The same asset that carries grid telemetry, protection traffic, and enterprise connectivity can also help protect the physical corridor, detect threats early, and streamline operations. In a world where utilities must modernize to integrate renewables and meet decarbonization goals, protecting infrastructure and reducing operational friction is a direct enabler of transformation. AI makes that transformation practical by converting complex, location-specific signals into reliable, actionable insight.

Looking forward, it's hard to imagine a new mission-critical optical network design that doesn't consider fiber sensing. A network built to last ten years or more should be evaluated not only on capacity, latency, and manageability, but also on how well it can support resilience and security. As sensitivity and localization continue to improve, and as AI models become better at filtering noise and recognizing meaningful patterns, fiber sensing is poised to become a standard feature rather than a niche add-on. The result is a communications network that doesn't just move data but also observes the world around it and helps operators act before small problems become big ones.

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View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/when-fiber-becomes-a-sensor-why-ai-is-the-missing-ingredient-in-next-g-1221120