

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Croatia's consumer price inflation accelerated somewhat in August from a 5-month low in the previous month, the latest release by the Croatian Bureau of Statistics showed on Tuesday.



The consumer price index rose 4.1 percent year-on-year in August, up from a 3.9 percent increase in July. That was in line with the flash data published on September 1.



Energy prices alone showed a jump of 17.6 percent, and service costs were 7.2 percent more expensive.



Inflation based on transportation climbed 13.5 percent from 8.2 percent. Housing and utility costs also logged a double-digit growth of 10.8 percent, while prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages dropped 0.6 percent. The deflation in clothing and footwear deepened to 5.1 percent from 4.2 percent.



The CPI rose 0.3 percent from July, when the index fell 0.2 percent. This marked the first monthly increase in four months, as estimated.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News