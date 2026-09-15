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AE

WKN: 576002 | ISIN: DE0005760029 | Ticker-Symbol: AB9
Tradegate
15.09.26 | 12:42
3,265 Euro
-1,95 % -0,065
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ABO ENERGY GMBH & CO KGAA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ABO ENERGY GMBH & CO KGAA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,2603,50017:28
3,2603,37517:28
PR Newswire
15.09.2026 16:06 Uhr
179 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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NOVVA Group secures landmark 3.17 GW renewable energy portfolio from ABO Energy to power global AI infrastructure

PARIS, Sept. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NOVVA Group ("Novva"), an integrated industrial and financial AI Infrastructure Platform dedicated to IDCs, Powered Land, Powered Shells, and renewable energy infrastructure, today announced the execution of a binding framework agreement in Paris to acquire a landmark 3.17 GW renewable energy portfolio in Argentina from German developer ABO Energy.

The agreement, signed by Steven Liu, Founder and CEO of Novva, and Dr Karsten Schlageter, Managing Director of ABO Energy, builds on the successful acquisition of three solar projects in Colombia from ABO Energy earlier this year. Together with active developments across emerging markets, this transaction significantly reinforces Novva's global energy foundation and accelerates its expansion into Latin America.

Operating as an energy investment bank for the AI era, Novva integrates development, financing, and end-to-end delivery to provide bankable, aggregated clean power for next-generation data centres, Powered Land, and Powered Shells across the globe.

"Securing this 3.17 GW portfolio marks a decisive leap in our Latin America pipeline," said Steven Liu, Founder and CEO of Novva. "This upcoming acquisition propels Novva into the top-tier of regional renewable energy platforms and establishes us as one of the fastest-scaling infrastructure players powering the AI era. As computing demand reshapes global energy requirements, assembling high-quality wind and solar assets at scale delivers the certainty and bankability the AI economy demands."

"The upcoming transaction is in line with our strategy of focusing on core markets. We are pleased to continue our successful collaboration with Novva," commented Dr Karsten Schlageter.

-ENDS-

About Novva

Novva (NOVVA Group Pte. Ltd.) is an investment and development platform for IDCs, IDC power infrastructure, and renewable energy - delivering end-to-end turnkey execution across development, financing, construction and operations. Registered in Singapore, Novva operates across Europe, Latin America, Southeast Asia and Central Asia.
www.novvaglobal.com

About ABO Energy

ABO Energy is a globally recognised developer and constructor of renewable energy projects headquartered in Wiesbaden, Germany. The company specialises in wind, solar, and storage technologies, managing the full process from site assessment and licensing to engineering, financing, and long-term operational management.
www.aboenergy.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/novva-group-secures-landmark-3-17-gw-renewable-energy-portfolio-from-abo-energy-to-power-global-ai-infrastructure-302879126.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
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