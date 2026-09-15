

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - U.S. home-improvement products maker Masco Corp. (MAS), on Tuesday announced the appointment of Yaron Ben David as Chief Technology and AI officer, effective September 15, 2026, a newly created role reflecting the company's push to expand its technology and artificial intelligence capabilities.



Ben David will report to CEO Jon Nudi and join Masco's executive committee. The company said the role brings enterprise technology, data and AI under one leader to help scale innovation, boost productivity and create value across its brands.



Yaron Ben David previously served as chief digital officer at Standard Industries, leading AI, data, cybersecurity and digital transformation initiatives. He also held senior leadership positions in Israel's Unit 8200, the Israel Defense Forces' intelligence and cyber organization.



On the NYSE, shares of Masco are currently losing 1.38 percent, changing hands at $68.45.



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