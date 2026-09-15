Cosmos Health Inc.: Cosmos Health Adds 5.2 Million Units in New Five-Year Agreements with Target Pharma; Orderbook Surges Past 32.7 Million Units, Up 31% Since June

7.7 million contracted units added in under two weeks - Cana Laboratories' orderbook has grown from over 12 million units earlier this year to more than 32.7 million today

- Cana Laboratories' orderbook has grown from over 12 million units earlier this year to more than 32.7 million today Secured orders for 1.04 million units annually - 5.2 million over five years - under new agreements with Target Pharma

- 5.2 million over five years - under new agreements with Target Pharma Coverage extended to 11 therapeutic categories with the addition of cardiovascular and anti-infective, up from nine in June 2026

with the addition of cardiovascular and anti-infective, up from nine in June 2026 Agreements extending up to ten years provide long-term visibility on production volumes and associated cash flows

provide long-term visibility on production volumes and associated cash flows Division targeted to generate over $10 million in recurring annual profit at full capacity

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESS Newswire / September 15, 2026 / Cosmos Health Inc. ("Cosmos Health" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:COSM), a diversified, vertically integrated global healthcare group, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Cana Laboratories S.A. ("Cana"), has secured new five-year contract manufacturing agreements with Target Pharma totaling approximately 5.2 million units.

ORDERBOOK

32.7M+

units GROWTH SINCE JUNE

+31%

in under three months ADDED IN SEPTEMBER

7.7M

units, two agreements AGREEMENT TERMS

Up to 10

years

The agreements secure orders for approximately 1.04 million units annually and lift Cana's cumulative orderbook to more than 32.7 million units - a 31% increase since June 2026, achieved through two agreements signed in under two weeks.

Target Pharma Agreements: 5.2 Million Units Across Dermatology and Anti-Infectives

PRODUCT ANNUAL UNITS FIVE-YEAR TOTAL CATEGORY MUPIROCIN ~900,000 ~4.5 million Topical antibiotic (dermatology) TRETIN ~140,000 ~700,000 Retinoid (acne treatment) Total ~1.04 million ~5.2 million

MUPIROCIN is a topical ointment marketed by Target Pharma as a 20 mg/g (2%) formulation in 15 g and 30 g tubes. Its active ingredient, mupirocin, is a topical antibiotic that inhibits bacterial isoleucyl-tRNA synthetase, disrupting bacterial protein synthesis.

TRETIN is based on isotretinoin, a retinoid derivative of vitamin A used in the treatment of acne, and forms part of Target Pharma's dermatology portfolio.

Building Momentum

September has been an active month for new contracted volume at Cana. The Target Pharma agreements follow the five-year ROSARTIA agreement with Viofar announced on September 11, taking total units added this month to 7.7 million and extending Cana's coverage to 11 therapeutic categories, up from nine in June 2026, with the addition of cardiovascular and anti-infective.

That breadth reduces dependence on any single product, partner or category, and the Company expects it to support a more stable base of recurring production across agreements extending up to ten years.

Converting Infrastructure into Contracted Production

Cana operates Cosmos Health's wholly owned 54,000-square-foot facility in Athens, licensed under European Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) and certified by the European Medicines Agency (EMA). The Company has invested approximately $5.5 million upgrading the site, including manufacturing equipment, IT infrastructure, quality management systems and a new ACG capsule-filling line.

That investment is now being converted into contracted, recurring production. Cana's orderbook has grown from over 12 million units earlier this year to more than 32.7 million units today. As previously disclosed, the division is targeted to generate over $10 million in recurring annual profit at full capacity.

Management Commentary

Greg Siokas, CEO of Cosmos Health, stated: "We have added 7.7 million contracted units this month alone and grown the orderbook 31% since June, and close to threefold since the start of the year. That is not incremental progress - it is a significant step change in the scale of this division.

"Established pharmaceutical companies are choosing Cana because we built a facility that meets their standards and we deliver. Every agreement we sign turns infrastructure we have already paid for into long-term, contracted production at attractive margins. We are not finished - the pipeline of opportunities in front of us is the strongest it has been."

About Cosmos Health Inc.

Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ: COSM), incorporated in 2009 in Nevada, is a diversified, vertically integrated global healthcare group. The Company owns a portfolio of proprietary pharmaceutical and nutraceutical brands, including Sky Premium Life, Mediterranation, bio-bebe, C-Sept and C-Scrub. Through its subsidiary Cana Laboratories S.A., licensed under European Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) and certified by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), it manufactures pharmaceuticals, food supplements, cosmetics, biocides, and medical devices within the European Union. Cosmos Health also distributes a broad line of pharmaceuticals and parapharmaceuticals, including branded generics and OTC medications, to retail pharmacies and wholesale distributors through its subsidiaries in Greece and the UK. Furthermore, the Company has established R&D partnerships targeting major health disorders such as obesity, diabetes, and cancer, enhanced by artificial intelligence drug repurposing technologies, and focuses on the R&D of novel patented nutraceuticals, specialized root extracts, proprietary complex generics, and innovative OTC products. Cosmos Health has also entered the telehealth space through the acquisition of ZipDoctor, Inc., based in Texas, USA. With a global distribution platform, the Company is currently expanding throughout Europe, Asia, and North America, and has offices and distribution centers in Thessaloniki and Athens, Greece, and in Harlow, UK. More information is available at www.cosmoshealthinc.com, www.skypremiumlife.com, www.cana.gr, www.zipdoctor.co, www.cloudscreen.gr, as well as LinkedIn and X.

Forward-Looking Statements

With the exception of the historical information contained in this news release, the matters described herein may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "projects," "estimates," "plans," and similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "should," "would," "may," and "could," generally identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may individually or materially affect the matters discussed herein for a variety of reasons outside the Company's control, including, but not limited to: the Company's ability to raise sufficient financing to implement its business plan; the effectiveness of its digital asset strategies, including accumulation and yield-generating activities; the impact of the war in Ukraine and ongoing conflicts in the Middle East and other regions on the Company's business, operations, and the economy in general; the Company's ability to successfully develop and commercialize its proprietary products and technologies; changes in interest rates; changes in foreign currency exchange rates, commodity or other price inflation and deflation; our ability to issue debt on terms and at rates acceptable to us; the impact and expected outcome of investigations, inquiries, claims, and litigation; the challenges of operating in international markets; the adequacy of insurance coverage; the effect of accounting charges and of adopting certain accounting standards; the impact of legal and regulatory changes, including changes to tax laws and regulations; guidance for fiscal 2026 and beyond and financial outlook. Forward-looking statements are based on currently available information and our current assumptions, expectations and projections about future events. You should not rely on our forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to future events, risks and uncertainties - many of which are beyond our control, dependent on the actions of third parties, or currently unknown to us - as well as potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from our historical experience and our expectations and projections. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those described from time to time in our periodic reports filed with the SEC and available at the SEC's website (www.sec.gov). There also may be other factors that we cannot anticipate or that are not described herein, generally because we do not currently perceive them to be material. Such factors could cause results to differ materially from our expectations. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update these statements other than as required by law. You are advised, however, to review any further disclosures we make on related subjects in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and in our other public statements.

Investor Relations Contact:

BDG Communications

cosm@bdgcommunications.com

SOURCE: Cosmos Health Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/cosmos-health-adds-5.2-million-units-in-new-five-year-agreements-with-1221094