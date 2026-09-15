Hammerhead AI and TD SYNNEX Announce Strategic Collaboration to Bring AI-Ready Power Capacity to Market

Distribution partnership pairs Hammerhead's ORCA power-orchestration platform with TD

SYNNEX's reseller network as part of its Destination AI program to accelerate time to first token

for greenfield and brownfield AI data centers

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hammerhead AI and TD SYNNEX today announced a strategic collaboration naming TD SYNNEX as a distributor for Hammerhead's Orchestrated RL Control Agents (ORCA) software, the platform that converts stranded power in data centers into AI-ready capacity. Under the agreement, TD SYNNEX will provide solutions, integration, and resell capability for ORCA, leading go-to-market efforts through its network of more than 150,000 resellers worldwide.

As part of the collaboration, TD SYNNEX will position an ORCA SKU designed to help customers locate and unlock power for new AI workloads in both greenfield and brownfield data centers. The offering targets neoclouds, AI cloud service providers, AI labs, inference providers, colocation providers, and enterprises working to bring additional AI capacity online without waiting on grid upgrades.

Hammerhead and TD SYNNEX's partnership aligns with TD SYNNEX's Destination AI program, with both organizations sharing a focus on optimizing the dollar-per-million- token cost of AI infrastructure and accelerating time to market and time to first token. The companies intend to remove common bottlenecks in the design, implementation, and deployment of AI data centers through an integrated, ready-to-deploy offering.

"Power is one of the most critical constraints in today's AI landscape," said Rahul Kar, CEO and Founder of Hammerhead AI. "By partnering with TD SYNNEX, we can put ORCA in front of the resellers and system integrators who are closest to the customers that need it most - neoclouds, AI labs, colos, and enterprises - and give them a fast, proven path to unlock the power they already have."

Hammerhead's ORCA platform uses reinforcement learning agents to orchestrate power, cooling, and compute in real time, allowing operators to safely increase utilization of the power already allocated to them. Colocation providers can monetize power that currently sits idle, while enterprises and cloud providers can expand the AI workloads they support without new grid capacity.

Power, Not Chips, Is Now the Bottleneck

Power availability, rather than chip supply, has become the primary gating factor for new AI deployments. Utility interconnection queues in major U.S. markets are now running several years long, with transformers, switchgear, and other long-lead electrical equipment increasingly cited as the binding constraint on bringing new AI capacity online - prompting regulators, including FERC, to intervene on interconnection rules for large loads.

Rather than each customer sourcing and integrating power-orchestration technology on a bespoke basis, Hammerhead and TD SYNNEX intend for the MW ORCA SKU to be an industry-leading, standardized package that resellers can quote, configure, and deploy repeatedly. This gives neoclouds, AI CSPs, AI labs, colocation providers, and enterprises a consistent way to unlock a full incremental megawatt of AI-ready power from infrastructure they already operate - without joining a multi-year interconnection queue.

Riding the Shift to Inference

The timing reflects a broader shift in AI workloads. Industry analysts point to inference - the ongoing work of running trained models in production - overtaking training as the majority of AI compute in 2026, a trend expected to continue as agentic applications, retrieval-augmented generation, and other production use cases multiply the number of inference calls per task.

Because inference is a continuous, distributed workload rather than a one-time capital event, gains in tokens processed per megawatt translate directly into lower cost per million tokens and faster time to revenue for operators. By increasing the throughput operators can extract from their existing power allocation, ORCA is designed to help colocation providers, AI CSPs, and enterprises keep pace with inference-driven demand using the megawatts already available to them today.

"Bringing AI solutions to market requires more than access to compute. Customers also need the infrastructure and expertise to address challenges across the full AI stack," said Cheryl Day, SVP, New Vendor Acquisition & Global Solutions, TD SYNNEX. "Through Destination AI, TD SYNNEX brings together technologies and capabilities from across our broad vendor ecosystem, and solutions like Hammerhead AI's ORCA platform help us give partners more options to address critical infrastructure requirements and accelerate successful AI deployments."

The collaboration gives TD SYNNEX resellers a standardized path to quote, sell, and deploy ORCA alongside complementary infrastructure, shortening sales cycles and helping customers move from signed deal to first production token more quickly. Hammerhead and TD SYNNEX will continue to expand the partnership with additional SKUs and joint enablement programs for the reseller community over time.

About Hammerhead AI

Hammerhead turns available power into deployable inference capacity in months, helping data center operators convert underutilized assets into new AI revenue. Its software platform, ORCA, orchestrates power, cooling, and compute to unlock at least 30% more capacity from existing infrastructure. Founded by veterans who have managed over 8 GW of mission-critical assets, Hammerhead is backed by leading investors including Buoyant Ventures and SE Ventures. Learn more at hammerheadco.ai or follow HammerheadAI, Inc. on LinkedIn.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX) is a leading global distributor, solutions aggregator, and original design and contract manufacturer that plays a central role in connecting the technology ecosystem. We support more than 150,000 customers across over 100 countries with a comprehensive edge-to-cloud portfolio spanning cybersecurity, analytics, artificial intelligence, mobility, and Everything-as-a-Service. We are a Fortune 100 company that helps partners maximize the value of technology investments and achieve measurable business outcomes through our global reach, expertise and enablement capabilities. Headquartered in Clearwater, Florida, and Fremont, California, the Company's distribution business brings together a broad portfolio of IT hardware, software and systems, providing access to products across the global IT ecosystem. The Company's Hyve Solutions business partners with technology companies to design, manufacture, and deliver traditional and accelerated compute, cloud, and connected infrastructure. For more information, visit

www.TDSYNNEX.com, follow our newsroom or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

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SOURCE Hammerhead AI