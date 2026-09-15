Sabanci Renewables is developing the 220 MWdc Alina Solar Power Plant in Texas, a fifth utility-scale project which pushes the company's total US portfolio past the 1 GW mark, as electricity demand from digital infrastructure and AI-driven industries continues to grow.

Austin, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - September 15, 2026) - Sabanci Renewables, a wholly owned subsidiary of Sabanci Holding, one of Türkiye's leading holding companies with deep expertise in the energy sector, continues to expand its renewable energy portfolio in the United States with the development of the Alina Solar Power Plant (SPP), a 220 MWdc solar project in southern Texas near San Antonio. The plant is expected to generate approximately 400 GWh of electricity annually once operational. The project, which is currently under development, is expected to achieve commercial operation in the third quarter of 2028, following the completion of the financing, permitting and other customary pre-construction milestones. Engineering designs for the facility are being prepared as part of the ongoing development process.

High-angle view of a solar panel field

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The addition of Alina marks the fifth power plant project within Sabanci Renewables' growing US renewable energy portfolio, having grown the company's capacity beyond 1 GW in less than four years. With Alina, the portfolio now spans Texas's largest metropolitan areas - Houston, Dallas, Corpus Christi, Waco, and San Antonio - regions that together account for more than 80% of total ERCOT (Electric Reliability Council of Texas) demand. Data centers, electrification, and economic growth are rapidly increasing the need for renewable energy capacity in these regions, while similar demand dynamics are creating comparable opportunities in other parts of the US. As part of the company's portfolio diversification strategy, Sabanci Renewables intends to extend its disciplined, long-term expansion into new markets such as MISO and PJM.

Tolga Kaan Dogancioglu, Strategic Investments and Operations President, Sabanci Holding and CEO of Sabanci Climate Technologies

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Sustained growth in the U.S. market

"Alina represents another step in our long-term growth strategy in the United States," said Tolga Kaan Dogancioglu, Strategic Investments and Operations President, Sabanci Holding and CEO of Sabanci Climate Technologies. "We continue to see strong demand fundamentals in the US renewable energy market, particularly as electricity consumption linked to AI investments, digital infrastructure and large-scale technology operations continues to grow. We're proud to have reached the 1 GW milestone in less than four years. We recognize how important building scale is, and we will continue our strategic investments through the right asset acquisitions in the United States. Our focus remains on structured expansion, acquiring and developing projects with strong long-term fundamentals, and building a flexible portfolio structure that supports sustainable value creation over time."

Initial contacts established

Initial contacts have already been established with third parties regarding structuring tax equity and project finance agreements, and long-term electricity sales agreements, as well as EPC and equipment supply contracts. The construction of the project will begin following the origination of these agreements and contracts.

The Alina project further strengthens Sabanci Renewables' presence in the United States, where the company continues to build a diversified utility-scale renewable energy portfolio through a combination of project development, structured financing, and selective growth opportunities.

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About Sabanci Renewables

Sabanci Renewables is a U.S. based clean energy platform dedicated to the development, construction, and long-term operation of utility-scale renewable energy projects. Currently operating and constructing five power plants with a combined capacity of 1,010 MWdc within the ERCOT market, the company serves as the U.S. utility-scale renewable energy arm of Sabanci Climate Technologies, the umbrella entity that also houses Sabanci Climate Ventures to support global energy transformation.

Sabanci Climate Technologies is a wholly owned subsidiary of Sabanci Holding, one of Türkiye's leading holding companies, with over three decades of expertise in the energy sector. Positioned to reach multi-gigawatt operational capacity, Sabanci Renewables continues to expand its footprint through disciplined capital deployment, structured financing, and a steadfast focus on long-term portfolio value.

Learn more at www.sabancict.com and follow along on LinkedIn.

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