Austin, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - June 22, 2026) - Sabanci Renewables, a wholly owned subsidiary of Sabanci Holding, one of Türkiye's leading holding companies with deep expertise in the energy sector, has entered into a long term Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Meta for 100% of the environmental attributes from its 100 MWac / 130 MWdc Lucky 7 Solar and 120 MWac / 156 MWdc Pepper Solar projects in Texas with a total capacity of 220 MWac / 286 MWdc.





Solar Panels by Sabanci Renewables



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Both projects are expected to be completed in the second half of 2027 and form a part of Sabanci Renewables' growing utility-scale renewable energy portfolio in the United States. Lucky 7 Solar and Pepper Solar are also expected to contribute to local communities by supporting more than 600 jobs during construction, creating long-term employment opportunities during operation, and bringing lasting economic benefits to the region, including more than $30 million in total property tax revenues for local taxing entities over the life of the projects. The projects will further support Texas' growing need for reliable energy infrastructure by adding new renewable generation capacity within the ERCOT market.

A milestone for the U.S. market journey

"Entering into a long-term renewable energy agreement with Meta is an important step for Sabanci Renewables as we continue to grow our presence in the United States," said Tolga Kaan Dogancioglu, Strategic Investments and Operations President, Sabanci Group. "For Sabanci Renewables, it also marks another strategic milestone in our US market journey and reinforces our focus on building durable partnerships with institutional and corporate off-takers."

"We're excited to support the development of the Lucky 7 and Pepper solar projects, which together will add new solar capacity to the Texas grid," said Amanda Yang, Head of Clean and Renewable Energy, Meta. "This long-term agreement with Sabanci Renewables reflects the kind of partnerships we value - ones that bring meaningful new energy resources online."





Tolga Kaan Dogancioglu, Strategic Investments and Operations President, Sabanci Group



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AI-driven digital and data centers need long-term energy security

The agreement reflects Sabanci Renewables' continued focus on long-term contracted renewable energy investments in the U.S. The company continues to develop and build renewable energy projects designed to provide scalable and reliable electricity generation capacity while supporting the evolving operational requirements of large organizations operating in the United States.

About Sabanci Renewables

Sabanci Renewables is a US-based energy platform focused on the development, construction, and operation of utility-scale renewable power projects with 790 MWdc current total capacity. It is a wholly owned subsidiary of Sabanci Holding, one of Türkiye's leading holding companies with deep expertise in the energy sector, has already two operational solar energy projects in Texas and two under construction solar projects of Lucky-7 and Pepper solar. The company is a part of Sabanci Climate Technologies, supporting a growing portfolio of renewable energy assets. With a target of reaching multi GW total installed capacity, Sabanci Renewables continues to expand its presence through disciplined investment, structured financing, and a focus on long-term portfolio value.

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Source: B2Press BV