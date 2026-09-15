Hanover, Germany--(Newsfile Corp. - September 15, 2026) - Chery Commercial Vehicle (CCV) is showcasing its latest new-energy commercial vehicle products and integrated mobility solutions at IAA Transportation 2026, marking a significant step forward in the company's global expansion.





Chery Commercial Vehicle stand at IAA Transportation 2026

Under the theme "UNLIMIT POTENTIAL," CCV is presenting its strategic global brand DELIVAN, the C&C TRUCKS range and a comprehensive new-energy ecosystem covering vehicles, charging, energy storage and intelligent fleet management. The company will launch the China-Europe New-Energy Logistics Ecosystem Alliance and announce a series of strategic partnerships with European industry players.

The activities at IAA Transportation reflect CCV's broader shift from international market expansion towards deeper localisation across products, technology, partnerships and services.

Gong Yueqiong, Vice President of Chery Holding Group and General Manager of CCV, noted that the company's core competitiveness rests on three pillars: a full line-up of new-energy products, intelligent digital technologies and an energy solutions portfolio. Europe, he emphasised, is a cornerstone of its globalisation strategy. Guided by its philosophy of "In Somewhere, For Somewhere, Be Somewhere", CCV will fully comply with all applicable EU regulations, address local logistics needs, work with European partners to build a localised industrial ecosystem, and remain committed to being a valued member of the communities it serves.

A key highlight of CCV's presence at IAA Transportation is the European debut of DELIVAN's intelligent electric products, showcasing two base vehicles, four specialist conversion solutions and its "1+3" proposition ahead of the brand's commercial launch in Europe and the UK in 2027.

DELIVAN's European strategy is built around a localised approach, supported by operations in the UK and Germany, European R&D and service capabilities, and a growing network of local partners across the region. "Europe is the standard we chose for ourselves. This is what defines DELIVAN. Built not only for Europe, but with Europe," said Ross Davies, COO of CCV UK.

DELIVAN L2H3 and other conversion models

Beyond the vehicles, DELIVAN's "1+3" proposition combines the core vehicle range with DELIVAN I, DELIVAN PRO and DELIVAN X. DELIVAN I provides intelligent connectivity and fleet-management capabilities; DELIVAN PRO focuses on service, remote diagnostics and uptime; and DELIVAN X enables vehicle conversion and customisation through specialist technical partners.

Zhu Hong, Deputy General Manager of CCV and General Manager of C&C Trucks, presented the C&C Trucks global integrated fleet solution. Designed to meet fleet upgrade and decarbonisation needs across global markets, it integrates vehicles, energy replenishment and intelligent fleet scheduling, and is optimised for range, charging efficiency and total cost of ownership. The handover of the first customer vehicle for the Europe-Africa transport corridor at IAA Transportation 2026 in Hanover marks a significant milestone in the solution's commercial deployment.

Dr.-Ing. Yin Hang, Executive Deputy General Manager of Chery Energy, said the energy ecosystem solutions cover three pillars - V2G (Vehicle-to-Grid) bidirectional charging and discharging, distributed energy storage and a depot energy network - bringing electric commercial vehicles into the urban energy network: fleets cut electricity costs through time-of-use tariff differentials, idle capacity earns additional revenue by feeding surplus power back to the grid, and on-site storage combined with depot solar PV maximises renewable energy utilisation, extending competitiveness to full-chain energy operations.

Chery Energy Debuts New Products at IAA Transportation 2026

Chery Commercial Vehicle, together with industry partners from China and Europe, has launched the China-Europe New-Energy Logistics Ecosystem Alliance, building an industrial cooperation framework for win-win outcomes.

The strategic agreements signed for DELIVAN strengthen certification across the industry value chain, reflecting growing recognition of DELIVAN in the European market. Building on DELIVAN's modular platform, the conversion partnerships will jointly develop locally tailored solutions, enabling a faster and more responsive approach to local market needs.

Zhu Hong, together with partners and customer representatives, completed delivery of the first customer vehicle for the Europe-Africa transport corridor and signed strategic cooperation agreements.

The show presents 18 core exhibits. The Phoenix BEV, with its high-performance e-axle, targets fixed-route short- and medium-haul resource transport; the Phoenix REEV, built on its advanced "large battery plus compact range extender" technology, combines long range, fast charging and high payload for inter-regional routes where charging infrastructure remains limited. The DELIVAN short-wheelbase low-roof passenger and medium-wheelbase high-roof cargo base models cover urban passenger transport and urban freight respectively; the medium-wheelbase high-roof concept conversion and chassis-cab support parcel, cold-chain and municipal customisation. The ROBOX autonomous transport vehicle, anchored in four core values - "automotive-grade chassis, efficient operations, intelligent full-domain capability and versatile body options" - features purpose-built L4 autonomous driving, an automotive-grade drive-by-wire chassis and modular, flexible body configurations, providing smart logistics solutions for diverse scenarios including urban last-mile delivery, factory-site logistics and cold-chain transport. Its chassis is equipped with an EMB (electro-mechanical brake) system, achieving a braking response time of less than 100 ms. On the intelligence side, a multi-sensor fusion perception solution based on LiDAR, millimetre-wave radar and vision adapts to a variety of operating environments. The vehicle also features an end-to-end autonomous driving large model and a deterministic safety fallback strategy: it autonomously plans its driving routes, is capable of handling complex scenarios and supports a variety of traffic conditions.





ROBOX: Pioneer in Full-domain Autonomous Logistics Technology

The Smart Ecosystem Zone showcases 25kW Ammonia-Fuelled SOFC Power Generation Equipment, the Energy Cube, V2G DC Charging Piles and vehicle-grid interconnection systems, demonstrating how vehicles can be integrated into urban energy networks. Battery-swap stations, intelligent forklifts and integrated traction-and-storage battery packs streamline the full workflow of depot-side supporting infrastructure. Four conversion vehicles developed with specialist conversion partners are also on display.

Looking ahead, Chery Commercial Vehicle will continue to uphold its development philosophy of technology-based enterprise development, innovation-driven growth and quality-first operations. With customer value at the core of its strategy, the company is committed to delivering safe, efficient and intelligent transport solutions to customers worldwide, with the ambition of becoming a global leader in new-energy commercial vehicles.

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