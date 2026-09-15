Comcast Announces 2026 Impact Report

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / September 15, 2026 / Our 2026 Impact Report highlights how we're investing in our country, communities, employees, and environment through partnerships, programs, and innovations that create meaningful, long-term impact.

Driving Impact Across Communities

Comcast is a proud American company investing in our country, employees, and customers. Through strategic investments, partnerships, and innovation, we are helping to strengthen communities, support economic growth, empower entrepreneurs and provide opportunities for millions.

~$200B invested to expand broadband to millions, support U.S. jobs and innovation, and strengthen communities over the past five years

2M small businesses powered

Expanding Digital Opportunity

Through Project UP, our $1 billion commitment to digital opportunity, we work with community partners to expand internet access, deliver digital skills training, and create pathways to economic mobility.

$440M cash and in-kind invested in our communities in 2025

$1B commitment to organizations connecting people to the internet and digital opportunity

Investing in Our People

The talent, dedication, and creativity of our teammates drive our success. We continue to invest in career growth, skill development, and opportunities that help employees and our communities thrive.

$20B invested in U.S. employees in 2025, including compensation, benefits, and development

115K U.S. employees who make our products, services, and experiences possible for millions of Americans each day

A More Sustainable Future

We're advancing energy efficiency and sustainability across our operations, from our network and products to our buildings and productions. These efforts help reduce our environmental footprint while delivering value for customers and communities.

55% reduction in the electricity consumed per terabyte of data delivered across our network

41% reduction in Scope 1 and 2 market-based emissions since 2019 baseline

Download our 2026 Impact Report

Find more stories and multimedia from Comcast at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Comcast

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/comcast

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Comcast

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/comcast-announces-2026-impact-report-1221208