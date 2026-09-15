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WKN: 157484 | ISIN: US20030N1019 | Ticker-Symbol: CTP2
Tradegate
15.09.26 | 18:20
21,270 Euro
-1,39 % -0,300
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COMCAST CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
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21,28021,33018:57
21,29021,32518:57
ACCESS Newswire
15.09.2026 17:38 Uhr
172 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Comcast Announces 2026 Impact Report

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / September 15, 2026 / Our 2026 Impact Report highlights how we're investing in our country, communities, employees, and environment through partnerships, programs, and innovations that create meaningful, long-term impact.

Driving Impact Across Communities

Comcast is a proud American company investing in our country, employees, and customers. Through strategic investments, partnerships, and innovation, we are helping to strengthen communities, support economic growth, empower entrepreneurs and provide opportunities for millions.

  • ~$200B invested to expand broadband to millions, support U.S. jobs and innovation, and strengthen communities over the past five years
  • 2M small businesses powered

Expanding Digital Opportunity

Through Project UP, our $1 billion commitment to digital opportunity, we work with community partners to expand internet access, deliver digital skills training, and create pathways to economic mobility.

  • $440M cash and in-kind invested in our communities in 2025
  • $1B commitment to organizations connecting people to the internet and digital opportunity

Investing in Our People

The talent, dedication, and creativity of our teammates drive our success. We continue to invest in career growth, skill development, and opportunities that help employees and our communities thrive.

  • $20B invested in U.S. employees in 2025, including compensation, benefits, and development
  • 115K U.S. employees who make our products, services, and experiences possible for millions of Americans each day

A More Sustainable Future

We're advancing energy efficiency and sustainability across our operations, from our network and products to our buildings and productions. These efforts help reduce our environmental footprint while delivering value for customers and communities.

  • 55% reduction in the electricity consumed per terabyte of data delivered across our network
  • 41% reduction in Scope 1 and 2 market-based emissions since 2019 baseline

Download our 2026 Impact Report

Find more stories and multimedia from Comcast at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Comcast
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/comcast
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Comcast



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/comcast-announces-2026-impact-report-1221208

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
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