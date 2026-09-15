REGULATED INFORMATION

In accordance with Article 14 of the Belgian Transparency law of 2 May 2007, Azelis Group NV (Brussels:AZE) announces that on 10 September 2026, it has received a transparency notification from UBS Group AG.

1. Summary of the notification

UBS Group AG reported in its notification dated 10 September 2026, that on 8 September 2026, following a disposal of equivalent financial instruments, UBS Group AG (taking into account the holding of all its affiliates), decreased its holdings and crossed downward the lowest threshold of 3.00% in Azelis Group NV. UBS Group AG did not disclose further details on its direct and indirect holdings on 8 September 2026.

2. Content of the notification

Reason for the notification

Acquisition or disposal of financial instruments that are treated as voting securities

Downward crossing of the lowest threshold

Notification by

A parent undertaking or a controlling person

Persons subject to the notification requirement

Name Address (for legal entities) UBS Group AG Bahnhofstrasse 45, 8001 Zürich

Date on which the threshold is crossed

8 September 2026

Threshold that is crossed (in %)

3%

Denominator

243,921,719

Notified Details

A) Voting rights Previous notification After the transaction # of voting rights # of voting rights % of voting rights Holders of voting rights Linked to securities Not linked to the securities Linked to securities Not linked to the securities UBS Group AG 0 UBS AG 258,371 UBS Asset Management (Europe) S.A. 97,725 UBS Asset Management Life Limited 8,128 UBS Fund Management (Switzerland) AG 347,159 Subtotal 711,383 TOTAL

B) Equivalent financial instruments After the transaction Holders of equivalent

financial instruments Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise period or date # of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised % of voting rights Settlement TOTAL

TOTAL (A B) # of voting rights % of voting rights CALCULATE

Chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held, if applicable

Please see full chain of control attached.

Additional information

The disclosure obligation arose due to the total indirect holdings of UBS Group AG in Azelis Group NV, held directly by controlled undertakings, going below 3% on 8th September, 2026.

3. Further information

The full transparency notifications as well as this press release can be consulted on the Azelis Group NV's website.

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About Azelis

Azelis is the reference global innovation service provider in the speciality chemical and food ingredients industry, present in 64 countries across the globe with over 4,100 employees. Our knowledgeable teams of industry, market and technical experts are each dedicated to a specific market within Life Sciences and Industrial Chemicals. We offer a comprehensive portfolio of complementary products to more than 65,000 customers, supported by +2,800 principal relationships, creating a turnover of €4.1 billion (2025). Azelis Group NV is listed on Euronext Brussels under ticker AZE and is included in the BEL20 and BELESG indices.

Across our extensive network of more than 70 application laboratories, our award-winning teams develop innovative and sustainable formulations and provide technical guidance throughout the product development process. We combine global market reach with a local footprint to offer reliable, integrated, and unique digital services to local customers and attractive business opportunities to principals. Recognised for our sustainability leadership, we are committed to responsible growth that positively impacts people, communities and the planet. Through the application of science and deep market expertise, we act as catalysts for innovation, enabling our customers to win and our principals to grow.

Innovation through formulation.

www.azelis.com

Attachment Chain of control

11. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation organizational

UBS Group AG

UBS AG

UBS Asset Management AG

UBS Asset Management (Europe) S.A.

UBS Group AG

UBS AG

UBS Asset Management AG

UBS Asset Management Holding (No. 2) Ltd

UBS Asset Management Holding Ltd

UBS Asset Management Life Ltd

UBS Group AG

UBS AG

UBS Asset Management AG

UBS Asset Management Switzerland AG

UBS Fund Management (Switzerland) AG

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260915883545/en/

Contacts:

Contact information:

Azelis

investor-relations@azelis.com