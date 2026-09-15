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WKN: A12DFH | ISIN: CH0244767585 | Ticker-Symbol: 0UB
Xetra
15.09.26 | 17:35
44,270 Euro
-3,74 % -1,720
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Schweiz 20
Europa 50
Europa 600
1-Jahres-Chart
UBS GROUP AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
UBS GROUP AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
44,26044,34018:57
44,26044,34018:57
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AZELIS GROUP
AZELIS GROUP NV Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AZELIS GROUP NV12,0200,00 %
UBS GROUP AG44,270-3,74 %
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