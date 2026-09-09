REGULATED INFORMATION

In accordance with Article 14 of the Belgian Transparency law of 2 May 2007, Azelis Group NV (Brussels:AZE) announces that on 4 September 2026 and 8 September 2026, it has received three transparency notifications from UBS Group AG.

1. Summary of the notifications

UBS Group AG reported in its first notification dated 4 September 2026, that on 2 September 2026, following an acquisition of equivalent financial instruments, UBS Group AG (taking into account the holding of all its affiliates), increased its holdings and crossed the threshold of 3.00% in Azelis Group NV.

On 2 September 2026, UBS Group AG (taking into account the holding of all its affiliates) owned 454,826 shares with voting rights, representing 0.19% of the total number of shares issued by the company (243,921,719), as well as 7,357,208 equivalent financial instruments, representing 3.02% of the voting rights issued by the company.

UBS Group AG reported in its second notification dated 4 September 2026, that on 3 September 2026, following a disposal of equivalent financial instruments, UBS Group AG (taking into account the holding of all its affiliates), decreased its holdings and crossed downward the lowest the threshold of 3.00% in Azelis Group NV. UBS Group AG did not disclose further details on its direct and indirect holdings on 3 September 2026.

UBS Group AG reported in its notification dated 8 September 2026, that on 4 September 2026, following an acquisition of equivalent financial instruments, UBS Group AG (taking into account the holding of all its affiliates), increased its holdings and crossed the threshold of 3.00% in Azelis Group NV.

On 4 September 2026, UBS Group AG (taking into account the holding of all its affiliates) owned 711,383 shares with voting rights, representing 0.29% of the total number of shares issued by the company (243,921,719), as well as 6,902,556 equivalent financial instruments, representing 2.83% of the voting rights issued by the company.

2. Content of the notifications

Reason for the notification

Acquisition or disposal of financial instruments that are treated as voting securities

Downward crossing of the lowest threshold

Notifications by

A parent undertaking or a controlling person

Persons subject to the notification requirement

Name Address (for legal entities) UBS Group AG Bahnhofstrasse 45, 8001 Zürich

Date on which the threshold is crossed

2 September 2026, 3 September 2026 and 4 September 2026

Threshold that is crossed (in %)

3%

Denominator

243,921,719

Notified Details

First transparency notification dated 4 September 2026

A) Voting rights Previous notification After the transaction # of voting rights # of voting rights % of voting rights Holders of voting rights Linked to securities Not linked to the securities Linked to securities Not linked to the securities UBS Group AG 0 0.00% UBS Asset Management (Europe) S.A. 99,539 0.04% UBS Asset Management Life Limited 8,128 0.00% UBS Fund Management (Switzerland) AG 347,159 0.14% Subtotal 454,826 0.19% TOTAL 454,826 0 0.19% 0.00%

B) Equivalent financial instruments After the transaction Holders of equivalent

financial instruments Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise period or date # of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised % of voting rights Settlement UBS AG Long Call Option 17/12/2027 177,000 0.07% physical UBS AG Long Call Option 17/03/2028 61,500 0.03% physical UBS AG Equity Swaps 28/03/2028 20 0.00% cash UBS Switzerland AG Right to Recall of Lent shares At any time 480,674 0.20% physical UBS AG Right to Recall of Lent shares At any time 308,993 0.13% physical UBS Switzerland AG Right of use over shares At any time 5,255,238 2.15% physical UBS AG Right of use over shares At any time 756,985 0.31% physical UBS AG Substitution Right At any time 316,798 0.13% physical TOTAL 7,357,208 3.02%

TOTAL (A B) # of voting rights % of voting rights CALCULATE 7,812,034 3.20%

Second transparency notification dated 4 September 2026

A) Voting rights Previous notification After the transaction # of voting rights # of voting rights % of voting rights Holders of voting rights Linked to securities Not linked to the securities Linked to securities Not linked to the securities UBS Group AG 0 UBS Asset Management (Europe) S.A. 99,539 UBS Asset Management Life Limited 8,128 UBS Fund Management (Switzerland) AG 347,159 Subtotal 454,826 TOTAL

B) Equivalent financial instruments After the transaction Holders of equivalent

financial instruments Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise period or date # of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised % of voting rights Settlement TOTAL

TOTAL (A B) # of voting rights % of voting rights CALCULATE

Transparency notification dated 8 September 2026

A) Voting rights Previous notification After the transaction # of voting rights # of voting rights % of voting rights Holders of voting rights Linked to securities Not linked to the securities Linked to securities Not linked to the securities UBS Group AG 0 0.00% UBS AG 258,371 0.11% UBS Asset Management (Europe) S.A. 97,725 0.04% UBS Asset Management Life Limited 8,128 0.00% UBS Fund Management (Switzerland) AG 347,159 0.14% Subtotal 711,383 0.29% TOTAL 711,383 0 0.29% 0.00%

B) Equivalent financial instruments After the transaction Holders of equivalent

financial instruments Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise period or date # of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised % of voting rights Settlement UBS AG Call Options 17/12/2027 177,000 0.07% physical UBS AG Call Options 17/03/2028 61,500 0.03% physical UBS AG Equity Swaps 28/03/2028 21 0.00% cash UBS AG Right to Recall of Lent shares At any time 306,017 0.13% physical UBS AG Right to Substitute Shares delivered as Collateral At any time 17,832 0.01% physical UBS Switzerland AG Right to Recall Lent shares At any time 552,428 0.23% physical UBS Switzerland AG Right of use over shares At any time 5,183,484 2.13% physical UBS AG Right of use over shares At any time 604,274 0.25% physical TOTAL 6,902,556 2.83%

TOTAL (A B) # of voting rights % of voting rights CALCULATE 7,613,939 3.12%

Chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held, if applicable

Please see full chain of control attached.

Additional information

The disclosure obligation arose due to the total indirect holdings of UBS Group AG in Azelis Group NV, held directly by controlled undertakings, going above 3% on 2nd September 2026.

The disclosure obligation arose due to the total indirect holdings of UBS Group AG in Azelis Group NV, held directly by controlled undertakings, going below 3% on 3rd September, 2026.

The disclosure obligation arose due to the total indirect holdings of UBS Group AG in Azelis Group NV, held directly by controlled undertakings, going above 3% on 4th September 2026.

3. Further information

The full transparency notifications as well as this press release can be consulted on the Azelis Group NV's website.

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About Azelis

Azelis is the reference global innovation service provider in the speciality chemical and food ingredients industry, present in 64 countries across the globe with over 4,100 employees. Our knowledgeable teams of industry, market and technical experts are each dedicated to a specific market within Life Sciences and Industrial Chemicals. We offer a comprehensive portfolio of complementary products to more than 65,000 customers, supported by +2,800 principal relationships, creating a turnover of €4.1 billion (2025). Azelis Group NV is listed on Euronext Brussels under ticker AZE and is included in the BEL20 and BELESG indices.

Across our extensive network of more than 70 application laboratories, our award-winning teams develop innovative and sustainable formulations and provide technical guidance throughout the product development process. We combine global market reach with a local footprint to offer reliable, integrated, and unique digital services to local customers and attractive business opportunities to principals. Recognised for our sustainability leadership, we are committed to responsible growth that positively impacts people, communities and the planet. Through the application of science and deep market expertise, we act as catalysts for innovation, enabling our customers to win and our principals to grow.

Innovation through formulation.

www.azelis.com

Attachment Chain of control

11. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation organizational

UBS Group AG

UBS AG

UBS Asset Management AG

UBS Asset Management (Europe) S.A.

-

UBS Group AG

UBS AG

UBS Asset Management AG

UBS Asset Management Holding (No. 2) Ltd

UBS Asset Management Holding Ltd

UBS Asset Management Life Ltd

-

UBS Group AG

UBS AG

UBS Asset Management AG

UBS Asset Management Switzerland AG

UBS Fund Management (Switzerland) AG

-

UBS Group AG

UBS AG

UBS Switzerland AG

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260909077768/en/

Contacts:

Azelis

investor-relations@azelis.com